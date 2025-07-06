Traffic Police issues fresh advisory for Jammu-Srinagar NHW amid Amarnath Yatra rush

The Traffic Police Headquarters, J&K, has issued an updated traffic advisory for commuters and transport operators amid ongoing maintenance challenges and the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025.

From July 5, 5:00 PM to July 6, 4:00 PM, slow movement was observed along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) due to the breakdown of three heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and single-lane traffic conditions at Nashri-Dalwas and between Marog & Kishtwari Pather. Travelers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

Important Guidelines for Commuters:

Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban residents must carry valid photo ID after the cut-off timing from Jammu/Udhampur to ensure smooth passage.

Passengers and LMV operators are advised to travel during daylight hours only due to the risk of shooting stones in the Ramban-Banihal stretch.

Goods vehicle operators transporting perishables or livestock are urged to strictly follow loading guidelines and advisory times due to poor road conditions.

Fruit growers and load carriers from the Valley must load and park vehicles before 9:00 AM daily between Navyug Tunnel and Levdoora to ensure timely movement.

Overloading is strictly discouraged. HMVs must carry adequate fuel and ensure vehicle fitness before starting their journey.

Traffic Plan for July 7, 2025:

Subject to weather and road conditions, Sanjy Convoy, LMVs, passenger and private vehicles will be allowed from both directions on NH-44 (Jammu ↔ Srinagar).

HMVs will be permitted on alternate days only. TCU Jammu/Srinagar will coordinate with TCU Ramban before releasing traffic.

Cut-Off Timings for LMVs/Passenger Vehicles:

Nagrota (Jammu): 0600 hrs – 1200 hrs

Jakheni (Udhampur): 0700 hrs – 1300 hrs

Qazigund (towards Jammu): 1130 hrs – 1400 hrs

No vehicle will be allowed to move before or after these timings.

HMV Movement:

HMVs from Navyug Tunnel (Qazigund side) will be allowed towards Jammu only after clearance by traffic authorities, and no HMV will be allowed post 1900 hrs.

In view of the Yatra, tankers carrying petroleum products, LPG, and other essential supplies, as well as empty FCI trucks, must return via Mughal Road, not NH-44, as per Divisional Commissioner Kashmir’s order dated July 1, 2025.

Updates on Alternate Routes:

Kishtwar–Sinthan–Anantnag Road (NH-244):

LMVs and High-Priority Service Vehicles (HPSVs) will be allowed both ways, provided the NHIDCL grants clearance.

Movement timing:

Parana to Anantnag: 0800 hrs – 1600 hrs

Daksum to Kishtwar: 0900 hrs – 1500 hrs

No other HMVs allowed per SDM orders dated May 16, 2025.

SSG Road (Srinagar–Sonamarg–Gumari):

Subject to BRO clearance, regulated traffic will be permitted:

Minamarg to Srinagar: 0500 hrs – 1000 hrs

Sonamarg to Kargil: 1130 hrs – 1730 hrs

Security Forces convoys are to move in coordination to avoid disruption of Yatra traffic.

Mughal Road:

LMVs/passenger vehicles will be allowed from both sides (Jammu ↔ Srinagar) via Poonch.

HMVs (up to 10 tyres only) permitted from Shopian to Poonch between 0700 hrs and 1800 hrs, as per DivCom advisory.

Helpline Numbers for Road Status:

Jammu: 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103

Ramban: 9419993745, 1800-180-7043

Udhampur: 8491928625

PCR Kishtwar: 9906154100

PCR Kargil: 9541902330, 9541902331

Travelers are strongly advised to confirm the status of the route from Traffic Control Units (TCUs) before beginning their journey.