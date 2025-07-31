Traffic Police issues fresh advisory for Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Traffic Police Headquarters, J&K, has reported continued slow movement on National Highway-44 between Jammu and Srinagar over the past 24 hours due to the breakdown of two heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and single lane traffic at Nashri-Dalwas and between Marog and Kishtwri Pather.

Authorities have issued a comprehensive advisory for commuters and goods carriers to ensure safe and smooth traffic flow amid challenging road and weather conditions.

Advisory Highlights:

Identification Requirement Post Cut-off:

Commuters from Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban are urged to carry valid photo ID cards to facilitate movement after designated cut-off timings from Jammu/Udhampur.

Daytime Travel Advisory for LMVs:

Passenger vehicles and light motor vehicles (LMVs) are advised to travel during daylight hours due to potential shooting stones in the Ramban-Banihal stretch.

Guidelines for Goods Carriers:

HMV/LMV operators carrying perishables or livestock must adhere to Traffic Police advisories, considering the poor road condition and single lane traffic at critical stretches.

Fruit growers and transporters from the Valley must load and park vehicles before 9:00 AM at designated locations between NAVYUG Tunnel and Levdoora to ensure smooth passage.

Overloading is strictly prohibited; operators are required to carry sufficient fuel and ensure vehicle fitness before commencing the journey.

Route Restrictions for HMVs:

Only HMVs with 6 and 10 tyres are permitted via Dhar road.

Return journeys for fuel tankers, LPG carriers, FCI vehicles, and other 10-tyre HMVs must use Mughal Road per Divisional Commissioner Kashmir’s directive (No. Divcom/Dev/120/2025/7055-75 dated 01-07-2025).

Traffic Plan for August 1, 2025:

Subject to weather and road conditions, SANJY convoy, LMVs, and private passenger vehicles will be allowed in both directions on NH-44.

HMVs will be permitted on alternate days only, with traffic released after coordination between Traffic Control Units (TCU) Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban.

Cut-off Timings for LMVs/Passenger Vehicles:

Nagrota (Jammu) to Srinagar: 0600 hrs to 1200 hrs

Jakheni (Udhampur) to Srinagar: 0700 hrs to 1300 hrs

Qazigund to Jammu: 1130 hrs to 1400 hrs

Vehicles will not be allowed to move before or after the stipulated cut-off.

HMV Movement Regulation:

HMVs may be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar after 1900 hrs, based on road conditions and prior coordination with TCU Ramban.

Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra & Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025 Advisory:

All concerned are requested to follow Yatra-specific traffic advisories issued earlier (Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra dated 27-06-2025 and Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra dated 26-07-2025).

HPSVs will be allowed on the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag NH-244 route between 0800 hrs and 1600 hrs from Anantnag and from 0900 hrs to 1500 hrs from Daksum.

SSG Road (Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari):

LMVs followed by HMVs will be allowed from Minamarg to Srinagar between 0500 hrs and 1000 hrs, and from Sonamarg to Kargil between 1130 hrs and 1730 hrs.

Mughal Road Update:

LMVs allowed in both directions. HMVs (up to 10 tyres) will be allowed only from Shopian to Poonch between 0700 hrs and 1800 hrs, as per advisory issued by DIVCOM Kashmir.

Helpline Numbers for Road Status Confirmation:

Jammu: 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103

Ramban: 9419993745, 1800-180-7043

Udhampur: 8491928625

Kishtwar PCR: 9906154100

Kargil PCR: 9541902330, 9541902331

Public Appeal:

Travelers are urged to avoid unnecessary halts between Ramban and Banihal, particularly near landslide-prone and shooting stone zones, and are advised to stay updated on road status through official traffic control units.