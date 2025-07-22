Traffic Police issues fresh Advisory for Jammu-Srinagar Highway amid ongoing Amarnath Yatra 

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Headquarters has issued a comprehensive travel advisory for commuters and transporters on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and other strategic routes, covering the period from July 21, 1600 hrs to July 23, 1600 hrs.

The advisory comes amid ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025, vehicle breakdowns, and road maintenance activities.

Slow Movement on NH-44

Traffic movement on NH-44 remained sluggish due to the breakdown of heavy motor vehicles (HMVs), narrow single-lane stretches, and poor road conditions, particularly at Nashri-Dalwas and Marog-Kishtwari Pather. The Traffic Department urged commuters to remain cautious and adhere to advisories.

Identification Mandatory for Local Commuters

Residents of Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban towns are required to carry valid photo ID cards to ensure smooth passage after designated cut-off times from Jammu and Udhampur.

Daylight Travel Advised

All LMV/passenger vehicle operators have been advised to undertake their journey during daylight hours, particularly between Ramban and Banihal, due to heightened risk of shooting stones and landslides in the area.

Special Guidelines for Goods and Perishable Load Carriers

Goods carriers transporting perishable items or livestock must adhere to advisories issued by the Traffic Police HQ. These vehicles must park at designated spots between NAVYUG Tunnel and Levdoora by 9:00 AM daily to ensure hassle-free movement.

HMV operators have been strictly advised against overloading, and are instructed to carry sufficient fuel and check vehicle fitness before commencing travel on the highway.

Traffic Plan for July 23

Subject to fair weather and road conditions:

Sanjy Convoy, LMVs, and private passenger cars will be allowed to move from both directions on NH-44 (Jammu–Srinagar).

HMVs will be permitted on alternate days only.

Traffic Control Units (TCUs) in Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban will coordinate the release of traffic.

Cut-off Timings for Vehicles

Nagrota (Jammu) to Srinagar: 0600 to 1200 hrs

Jakheni (Udhampur) to Srinagar: 0700 to 1300 hrs

Qazigund to Jammu: 1130 to 1400 hrs

No vehicle shall be allowed outside these timings.

HMVs Movement and Mughal Road Diversion

Subject to road clearance and weather, HMVs will be allowed from NAVYUG Tunnel towards Jammu post-traffic assessment. However, no HMV will be allowed after 1900 hrs.

To ensure smooth movement during the Amarnath Yatra, the UT administration has mandated that all fuel tankers, LPG carriers (empty or full), FCI trucks, and HMVs up to 10 tyres returning to Jammu must use the Mughal Road, per the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir’s advisory.

Route Updates for Other Highways

Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag NH-244: LMVs and designated HPSVs allowed from both sides between 0800 to 1600 hrs (Anantnag) and 0900 to 1500 hrs (Kishtwar).

No unauthorized HMV will be allowed as per orders by SDMs of Chhatroo and Kokernag.

SSG Road (Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari):

Minamarg to Srinagar: 0500 to 1000 hrs

Sonamarg to Kargil: 1130 to 1730 hrs

Movement outside these timings is prohibited. Security forces convoys must plan to avoid disturbing Yatra traffic.

Mughal Road:

LMVs and private cars allowed from both directions (Jammu ↔ Srinagar via Poonch).

HMVs (up to 10 tyres) will be permitted only from Shopian to Poonch between 0700 to 1800 hrs.

Public Advisory

Travelers are strongly advised to check road status with the following Traffic Control Units before starting their journey:

Jammu: 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103

Ramban: 9419993745, 1800-180-7043

Udhampur: 8491928625

PCR Kishtwar: 9906154100

PCR Kargil: 9541902330, 9541902331

The Traffic Police has reiterated the importance of adhering to advisories, respecting cut-off timings, and avoiding unnecessary halts in vulnerable zones.