Traffic Police issues fresh advisory for Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Traffic Police Headquarters, J&K, issued a detailed traffic plan and advisory for commuters, goods carriers, and Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra pilgrims traveling on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and other key routes, valid for August 4, 2025.

The advisory comes in light of slow traffic movement and challenging road conditions due to landslides and shooting stones, especially along Ramban-Banihal stretch.

Traffic Update (August 2-3, 2025):

From 1600 hrs on August 2 to 1600 hrs on August 3, slow traffic was observed on NH-44 due to the breakdown of two heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and single-lane restrictions at Nashri-Dalwas and Marog-Kishtwari Pather.

Authorities advised commuters from Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban to carry valid photo ID for smooth movement beyond cut-off times from Jammu and Udhampur. Passengers and LMV operators are strongly urged to travel during daylight hours due to the risk of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal.

Advisory for Goods Carriers:

Goods carriers transporting fresh perishables or livestock must adhere to load advisories due to poor road conditions.

Vehicles carrying perishables from the Valley must load and park before 9:00 AM daily at designated locations between NAVYUG Tunnel and Levdoora.

Overloading is strictly prohibited. Operators must ensure vehicle fitness and fuel sufficiency before beginning the journey.

Traffic Plan for August 4, 2025:

LMVs/Private Cars: Allowed from both directions on NH-44 (Jammu-Srinagar), subject to weather and road conditions.

Cut-off timings:

Nagrota (Jammu): 0600–1200 hrs

Jakheni (Udhampur): 0700–1300 hrs

Qazigund towards Jammu: 1130–1400 hrs

HMVs/Load Carriers:

Allowed from NAVYUG Tunnel (Qazigund) towards Jammu post traffic assessment. No HMVs allowed after 1900 hrs.

HMVs with 6 and 10 tyres may ply via Dhar Road.

Special Provisions for Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025:

Vehicles carrying fuel, LPG (loaded/empty), FCI empty trucks, and others with ≤10 tyres must use Mughal Road while returning to Jammu, as per Divisional Commissioner Kashmir’s order (No. 7055-75, dated 01-07-2025).

Other Route Advisories:

Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag (NH-244):

LMVs and HPSVs allowed from both sides between 0800–1600 hrs (Anantnag to Kishtwar) and 0900–1500 hrs (Kishtwar to Anantnag), weather permitting. No HMVs except designated HPSVs permitted.

Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari (SSG) Road:

LMVs followed by HMVs allowed from Minamarg to Srinagar (0500–1000 hrs) and from Sonamarg to Kargil (1130–1730 hrs).

Security forces’ convoys should plan to avoid disrupting Yatra convoys.

Mughal Road:

LMVs allowed both ways. HMVs (≤10 tyres) allowed from Shopian to Poonch between 0700–1800 hrs.

Public Advisory:

Travelers are urged to confirm road status before departure via the following helplines:

Jammu: 0191-2459048 / 2740550 / 9419147732 / 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022 / 2485396 / 18001807091 / 103

Ramban: 9419993745 / 1800-180-7043

Udhampur: 8491928625

Kishtwar: 9906154100

Kargil: 9541902330 / 9541902331

Authorities emphasized strict adherence to timing, route advisories, and safety protocols to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety amid ongoing Yatra movements and unpredictable weather.