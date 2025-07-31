Traffic police issues fresh advisory for Jammu-Sgr highway amid restrictions, landslide risk

Srinagar, July 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Headquarters has issued a detailed advisory for vehicular movement along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), highlighting travel restrictions, safety guidelines, and regulated timings in view of continued single-lane traffic conditions and the risk of shooting stones in vulnerable zones.A statement issued here said that as per the advisory for July 30, subject to fair weather and road conditions, LMVs, private cars and SANJY convoy vehicles shall be allowed from both sides of NH-44—Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa. However, HMVs will be permitted on alternate days and only after clearance from TCU Ramban.“Cut-off timings for LMVs/Passenger Vehicles (31-07-2025)–from Nagrota (Jammu): 0600 hrs to 1200 hrs, from Jakheni (Udhampur): 0700 hrs to 1300 hrs and from Qazigund towards Jammu: 1130 hrs to 1400 hrs. No vehicle shall be permitted to move before or after the stipulated timings,” the advisory reads. “Heavy Vehicles (HMVs/Load Carriers)–HMVs shall be allowed from NAVYUG Tunnel (Qazigund side) towards Jammu after assessing road and traffic conditions. No HMVs will be permitted after 1900 hrs,” the advisory said. “In view of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, the UT administration has directed that all vehicles—tankers carrying fuel, empty LPG trucks, and FCI vehicles up to 10 tyres—must return to Jammu via the Mughal Road, as per Divisional Commissioner Kashmir’s directive dated July 1.”The advisory said that other road updates–Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag (NH-244)–LMVs and designated HPSVs will be allowed from both sides during daylight hours only, subject to fair weather and NHIDCL clearance. “Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari (SSG) Road–regulated traffic will be permitted–Minamarg to Srinagar: 0500 hrs to 1000 hrs, Sonamarg to Kargil: 1130 hrs to 1730 hrs. For Mughal Road: LMVs and private passenger vehicles shall be allowed from both sides, while HMVs (up to 10 tyres) will be permitted from Shopian towards Poonch from 0700 hrs to 1800 hrs, subject to road clearance by GREF,” the advisory said, adding that travellers are advised to confirm road status from the following helpline numbers before starting their journey–Jammu: 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103, Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103, Ramban: 9419993745, 1800-180-7043, Udhampur: 8491928625, PCR Kishtwar: 9906154100 and PCR Kargil: 9541902330, 9541902331.