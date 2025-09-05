Traffic Police issues advisory for Sept 6: Jammu-Srinagar NHW to remain closed

Follow us on

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police on Friday issued the traffic plan and advisory for September 6, stating that the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) will continue to remain closed, while traffic movement on Mughal Road and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari (SSG) Road will be allowed in a regulated manner, subject to weather and road clearance.

According to an advisory, NH-44 will remain closed between Jakheni (Udhampur) and Bali Nallah, with no vehicular movement allowed from Nagrota (Jammu) towards Srinagar and vice versa. Commuters from Katra, Reasi, and Udhampur towns have been advised to carry valid ID cards for facilitation.

The Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road (NH-244) will also remain closed tomorrow.

On the SSG road, subject to clearance from BRO, LMVs followed by HMVs will be allowed from Minamarg towards Srinagar between 5 am and 10 am, and from Sonamarg towards Kargil between 11:30 am and 5:30 pm. No traffic will be permitted after the cut-off timing.

Regarding the Mughal Road, LMV passenger and private cars will be allowed from both sides within notified timings, while only stranded HMVs (six-tyre) between Surankote and Rajouri shall be allowed towards Shopian. No HMVs will be permitted from Jammu side or from Shopian towards Poonch.

The advisory has also specified cut-off timings for LMVs travelling via Mughal Road from both Jammu and Srinagar sides.

Authorities have urged commuters to undertake travel only after confirming the road status from Traffic Control Units (TCUs) in Jammu, Srinagar, Ramban, Udhampur, Kishtwar, and Kargil.