Traffic Police issues advisory for Jammu-Srinagar Highway amid ongoing Amarnath Yatra

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained sluggish over the past 24 hours due to the breakdown of four heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and single lane traffic conditions at Nashri-Dalwas and between Marog and Kishtwari Pather, as per the latest advisory from the Traffic Police Headquarters, J&K.

To ensure smooth traffic management, especially during the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025, the authorities have issued several advisories and movement plans for both passenger and goods vehicles.

ID Cards Mandatory for Local Commuters After Cut-off Time

Residents from Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban have been requested to carry valid photo identification to facilitate their movement beyond cut-off timings from Jammu/Udhampur.

Daytime Travel Recommended Amid Shooting Stone Risk

Passenger vehicle operators are advised to travel during daylight hours due to the heightened risk of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal.

Goods Vehicle Advisory

Operators transporting perishables or livestock are urged to adhere to advisories issued by the Traffic Police, given the poor road conditions and single-lane constraints. Fruit growers sending produce from the Valley towards Jammu must ensure timely vehicle loading and parking before 9:00 AM daily between NAVYUG Tunnel and Levdoora for hassle-free passage.

Owners of HMVs have been advised to avoid overloading and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and fuelled adequately before traveling on NH-44. Only 6- and 10-tyre HMVs will be permitted via Dhar Road.

Traffic Plan for July 30, 2025

Subject to favorable weather and road conditions, passenger vehicles, including SANJY convoys and private cars, will be allowed from both directions on NH-44. However, HMVs will be allowed only on alternate days after coordination between Traffic Control Units (TCU) at Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban.

Yatra-Specific Traffic Directions

For smooth conduct of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, all fuel tankers, empty LPG trucks, FCI vehicles, and others (up to 10 tyres) returning to Jammu must use Mughal Road, per DIVCOM Kashmir’s order.

Cut-off Timings for Light Vehicles:

Nagrota (Jammu) → Srinagar: 0600 to 1200 hrs

Jakheni (Udhampur) → Srinagar: 0700 to 1300 hrs

Qazigund → Jammu: 1130 to 1400 hrs

No vehicle movement will be allowed before or after these timings.

Heavy Vehicle Movement:

HMVs from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar will be allowed after road condition assessment. No HMVs will be permitted post 1900 hrs.

Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag NH-244 Update

Following clearance from NHIDCL, light and specially designated heavy passenger vehicles (HPSVs) will be allowed from both directions between Anantnag and Kishtwar within specified time slots. No other HMVs are permitted as per orders from local SDMs.

SSG Road Movement

On the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road, LMVs followed by HMVs will be allowed from Minamarg to Srinagar between 0500 and 1000 hrs, and from Sonamarg to Kargil between 1130 and 1730 hrs, weather permitting. Security forces convoys are to avoid disrupting yatra traffic.

Mughal Road Update

LMVs will be allowed from both directions on Mughal Road. HMVs (up to 10 tyres) will move only from Shopian to Poonch, between 0700 and 1800 hrs.

Travel Advisory

All commuters are strongly advised to confirm road status before traveling by contacting the respective Traffic Control Units at the numbers below:

Jammu: 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103

Ramban: 9419993745, 1800-180-7043

Udhampur: 8491928625

Kishtwar PCR: 9906154100

Kargil PCR: 9541902330, 9541902331

Travelers are urged to avoid unnecessary stoppages, especially in landslide-prone areas between Ramban and Banihal.