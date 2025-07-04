Breaking

Traffic Police Headquarters, J&K issues advisory for Jammu-Srinagar NHW and Other Routes

The Traffic Police Headquarters, J&K, has issued a comprehensive advisory for July 5, 2025. SANJY convoy, LMVs, and private cars will be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW, subject to fair weather and better road conditions.

However, HMVs will be allowed on alternate days, with Traffic Control Units Jammu and Srinagar liaising with TCU Ramban before releasing traffic.

Cut-off timings have been designated for LMVs and passenger vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. For Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag NH-244, LMVs and HPSVs will be allowed from both sides, subject to fair weather and good road conditions. Regulated traffic movement will be in place on SSG Road and Mughal Road.

Commuters are advised to check road status with Traffic Control Units before embarking on their journey and ensure their vehicles are in good condition. Vehicle owners are also requested to carry sufficient fuel and avoid overloading.

Contact numbers for Traffic Control Units are available for commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

People are advised to undertake journey only after confirming status of the road from Traffic control units as under:-

Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732, 103)

Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103)
Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043)
Udhampur (8491928625)
PCR Kishtwar (9906154100)
PCR Kargil (9541902330, 9541902331)

 

