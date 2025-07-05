BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Traffic Police Headquarters J&K issues traffic advisory for Jammu-Srinagar NHW, Other Key Routes

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Srinagar, July 05: The Traffic Police Headquarters, J&K, has issued a traffic plan and advisory for July 6, 2025, in view of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

According to the advisory, SANJY convoy, LMVs, and private cars will be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) subject to fair weather and better road conditions. However, HMVs will be allowed on alternate days.

Commuters are advised to undertake journeys only after confirming the road status from traffic control units. Fruit growers and load carriers carrying fresh perishables from Valley towards Jammu are advised to load and park their vehicles timely.

HMVs operators/owners are requested to desist from overloading and carry sufficient fuel during journeys on Jammu-Srinagar NHW.

The traffic advisory also specifies cut-off timings for LMVs and HMVs on various routes. For instance, LMVs and private cars will be allowed from Nagrota (Jammu) towards Srinagar from 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while HMVs will be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44.

Additionally, the advisory mentions that all tankers of petrol, diesel, LPG bulk gas, and other specified vehicles will use only Mughal Road while returning to Jammu.

The traffic movement on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road and Mughal Road will be allowed on a regulated basis, subject to fair weather and good road conditions.

Commuters can contact the traffic control units for road status and traffic updates on the specified phone numbers.

Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732, 103)

Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103)

Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043)

Udhampur (8491928625)

PCR Kishtwar (9906154100)

PCR Kargil (9541902330, 9541902331)

 

 

DC Bandipora felicitates Sabqat Malik on winning Silver medal in Youth Asian Jiu Jitsu Championship
Doodhpathri, Drang waterfall emerge as new prime locations for Bollywood in Kashmir
Govt orders time-bound inquiry into illegal appointments of faculty members in JKIMPARD
President Master Sansar Chand Baru Memorial Charitable Trust calls on Lt Governor
2 Killed, 1 Injured After Vehicles Collide in Kupwara
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina to make acting debut in Tamil films
Next Article Jal Shakti Minister Expresses Concern Over Missing AEE, Directs Extensive Search Operation
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Sakeena Itoo visits Shahoo Kulgam, reviews arrangements for 10th Muharram
Breaking
In over 70 years, Srinagar records highest July temperature at 37.4 degrees
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
Jal Shakti Minister Expresses Concern Over Missing AEE, Directs Extensive Search Operation
Breaking
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina to make acting debut in Tamil films
Breaking National