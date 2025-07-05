Traffic Police Headquarters J&K issues traffic advisory for Jammu-Srinagar NHW, Other Key Routes

Srinagar, July 05: The Traffic Police Headquarters, J&K, has issued a traffic plan and advisory for July 6, 2025, in view of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

According to the advisory, SANJY convoy, LMVs, and private cars will be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) subject to fair weather and better road conditions. However, HMVs will be allowed on alternate days.

Commuters are advised to undertake journeys only after confirming the road status from traffic control units. Fruit growers and load carriers carrying fresh perishables from Valley towards Jammu are advised to load and park their vehicles timely.

HMVs operators/owners are requested to desist from overloading and carry sufficient fuel during journeys on Jammu-Srinagar NHW.

The traffic advisory also specifies cut-off timings for LMVs and HMVs on various routes. For instance, LMVs and private cars will be allowed from Nagrota (Jammu) towards Srinagar from 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while HMVs will be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44.

Additionally, the advisory mentions that all tankers of petrol, diesel, LPG bulk gas, and other specified vehicles will use only Mughal Road while returning to Jammu.

The traffic movement on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road and Mughal Road will be allowed on a regulated basis, subject to fair weather and good road conditions.

Commuters can contact the traffic control units for road status and traffic updates on the specified phone numbers.

Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732, 103)

Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103)

Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043)

Udhampur (8491928625)

PCR Kishtwar (9906154100)

PCR Kargil (9541902330, 9541902331)