Traffic Dept issues advisory for today

Srinagar, July 24: The traffic department Thursday issued a comprehensive advisory for July 25 for Shir Amarnath Ji Yatra on Srinagar-Jammu national highway and other key routes.

Asp er a statement issued here, subject to fair weather and better road conditions SANJY convoy /LMVs Passenger/Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) viz from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa. “However, HMVs shall be allowed on alternate days. TCU Jammu/Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing this traffic,” the statement siad.

It said cut off timings for LMVs and private cars include Nagrota (Jammu) towards Srinagar–from 0600 hrs. to 1200 hrs, Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar: from 0700 hrs to 1300 hrs and Qazigund towards Jammu–from 1130 hrs to 1400 hrs. “TCU Jammu and TCU Srinagar will inform all concerned about the traffic advisory and cut off timings. No vehicle shall be allowed to move before and after cut off timings,” the statement siad. “For HMVs/load carriers–, subject to fair weather and better road conditions, HMVs shall be allowed from NAVYUG Tunnel (Qazigund side) towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44 and no HMV shall be allowed after 1900 hrs . TCU Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.”

The advisory reads that moreover, in view of ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatr, to provide hassle free movement of trucks carrying fresh/perishable goods on NH-44. “UT administration has decided, all tankers of Petrol, Diesel, LPG bulk gas, all trucks carrying empty LPG Cylinders; all empty vehicles of FCI; any other vehicle loaded/empty upto 10-tyres shall use only Mughal Road while returning to Jammu,” the advisory reads. “For Kishtwar- Sinthan- Anantnag NH-244–subject to fair weather and good road condition, after getting green signal from NHIDCL, LMVs/HPSVs shall be allowed from both sides viz from Anantnag towards Kishtwar and vice- versa on Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road. These vehicles shall be allowed from PP Parana towards Anantnag from 0800 hrs to 1600 hrs and from PP Daksum towards Kishtwar from 0900 hrs. to 1500 hrs. No HMV other than designated HPSVs shall be allowed.”

For SSG road, subject to fair weather and good road condition, (after getting green signal from the BRO) traffic movement shall be allowed on regulated manner on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road. “LMVs followed by HMVs shall be allowed from Minamarg towards Srinagar at 0500 hrs. to 1000 hrs. Similarly, LMVs followed by HMVs shall be allowed from Sonamarg towards Kargil at 1130 hrs to 1730 hrs . No vehicle shall be allowed after cut off timing,” the advisory reads, adding that security forces convoy, plying from Srinagar to Kargil and vice versa shall plan their movement in such a manner so that Yatra convoys (both UP and DOWN) don’t get disturbed.

For Mughal Road, subject to fair weather and good road condition, after getting green signal from Road maintenance agencies (GREF). “LMVs Passenger/Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides on Mughal road viz from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa via Poonch. However, HMVs (upto ten tyres only) shall be allowed from Shopian towards Poonch. These vehicles shall be allowed from Behramgala (Baffliaz) and Herpora (Shopian) at 0700 hrs. upto 1800 hrs,” the advisory reads.

It said people are advised to undertake journey only after confirming status of the road from Traffic control units–Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732, 103), Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103), Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043), Udhampur (8491928625), PCR Kishtwar (9906154100) and PCR Kargil (9541902330, 9541902331)