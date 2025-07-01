Traffic Advisory issued for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police on Tuesday has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory for July 2, 2025, in view of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and prevailing road conditions along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44).

Officials reported slow vehicular movement between June 30 and July 1 due to the breakdown of three heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and restricted single-lane traffic at Nashri-Dalwas and Marog-Kishtwari Pather stretches.

ID Mandatory Post Cut-off Timings

Commuters from Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban have been asked to carry valid photo identification to facilitate smooth movement after the cut-off timing from Jammu and Udhampur.

Daytime Travel Recommended

Passengers and light motor vehicle (LMV) operators have been advised to travel during daylight hours on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, particularly due to risks of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal.

Guidelines for Goods and Perishable Carriers

Goods carriers transporting perishable items or livestock are advised to adhere to traffic advisories issued by the Traffic Police. Due to narrow lanes and poor road conditions in certain stretches, vehicles should be properly loaded, roadworthy, and fueled sufficiently for the journey.

Fruit growers and load carriers moving produce from the Valley to Jammu must ensure that vehicles are parked and loaded before 9:00 AM at designated points between NAVYUG Tunnel and Levdoora.

Dhar Road Access for Specific HMVs

Only HMVs with 6 or 10 tyres will be permitted to use the Dhar road route.

Traffic Plan for July 2

Subject to favorable weather and road conditions, SANJY convoys, LMVs, private cars, and passenger vehicles will be allowed from both directions on NH-44—Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa. However, movement of HMVs will continue on alternate days, and will be cleared only after coordination between Traffic Control Units (TCU) in Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban.

Cut-off Timings for LMVs/Passenger Vehicles (July 2):

Nagrota (Jammu) to Srinagar: 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Jakheni (Udhampur) to Srinagar: 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Qazigund to Jammu: 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM

No vehicle will be allowed before or after the specified cut-off timings.

Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs)

HMVs will be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar based on real-time traffic and weather conditions. No HMV will be allowed to move after 7:00 PM. Coordination will be ensured between TCU Udhampur and TCU Ramban.

To ensure smooth transit of essential goods, the UT administration has directed all fuel tankers, LPG carriers, FCI vehicles, and empty trucks up to 10 tyres to return to Jammu via the Mughal Road, not NH-44.

Updates on Alternate Routes:

Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag Road (NH-244):

Subject to clearance from NHIDCL and good weather, LMVs and High Powered Small Vehicles (HPSVs) will be permitted from both directions between 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM (Parana to Anantnag) and 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (Daksum to Kishtwar). No HMV, except designated HPSVs, will be permitted as per recent SDM orders.

Mughal Road:

With clearance from GREF, LMVs and private vehicles will be allowed in both directions on the Mughal Road. Local livestock-carrying HMVs (up to 6 tyres) will be permitted from Poonch to Shopian between 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM as per the District Magistrate’s order.

Public Advisory:

The general public is advised to confirm road status before travel by contacting the following Traffic Control Units:

Jammu: 0191-2459048 / 2740550 / 9419147732 / 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022 / 2485396 / 18001807091 / 103

Ramban: 9419993745 / 18001807043

Udhampur: 8491928625

PCR Kishtwar: 9906154100

PCR Kargil: 9541902330 / 9541902331

Travelers are urged to remain cautious, follow advisory instructions, and avoid unnecessary halts, especially in landslide or shooting stone-prone areas.