Traffic Advisory Issued for Jammu-Srinagar NHW, Other Key Routes

The Traffic Police Headquarters, Jammu and Kashmir, has issued a traffic advisory for July 27, 2025. Due to ongoing maintenance and poor road conditions at certain stretches, commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) will be regulated, with SANJY Convoy/LMVs Passenger/Private Cars allowed from both sides subject to fair weather and better road conditions. HMVs will be allowed on alternate days. Cut-off timings have been specified for LMVs/Passenger/Private Cars from Nagrota, Jakheni, and Qazigund.

Commuters are advised to avoid unnecessary haltage between Ramban and Banihal, especially near landslide/shooting stone areas. Vehicle owners are requested to double-check the fitness of their vehicles and carry sufficient fuel before undertaking a journey on Jammu-Srinagar NHW.

The traffic plan and advisory for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025 have been specified, including cut-off timings for LMVs/Passenger/Private Cars. Certain vehicles, including tankers and empty FCI vehicles, will use Mughal Road while returning to Jammu.

On Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag NH-244, LMVs/HPSVs will be allowed from both sides subject to fair weather and good road conditions. Traffic movement on SSG Road and Mughal Road will also be regulated, with specified timings for LMVs and HMVs.

People are advised to undertake journey only after confirming status of the road from Traffic control units as under:-

Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732, 103)

Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103)

Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043)

Udhampur (8491928625)

PCR Kishtwar (9906154100)

PCR Kargil (9541902330, 9541902331)