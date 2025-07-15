Traffic Advisory Issued for Jammu-Srinagar NHW, Other Key Routes Amid SANJY 2025

The Traffic Police Headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir has issued a traffic advisory for July 16, 2025, to ensure smooth vehicular movement on major routes, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), amid the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. Here’s the key information:

Traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar NHW will be allowed for SANJY convoys, light motor vehicles (LMVs), and private cars from both sides, subject to fair weather and better road conditions. However, heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed on alternate days, with the traffic control units in Jammu and Srinagar liaising with TCU Ramban before releasing traffic.

Cut-off Timings:

From Nagrota (Jammu) towards Srinagar: 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM

From Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar: 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM

From Qazigund towards Jammu: 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM

Important Advisories:

Commuters from Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban are advised to carry photo ID cards after cut-off timings.

Passengers and LMV operators are recommended to travel during daytime due to potential shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal.

Fruit growers and load carriers transporting fresh perishables from Valley towards Jammu should load and park their vehicles before 9:00 AM at designated places.

HMVs operators are advised against overloading and should carry sufficient fuel, ensuring their vehicles are in good condition.

HMVs with only 6 and 10 tires are allowed on Dhar Road.

Commuters are advised to avoid unnecessary halts near landslide and shooting stone areas between Ramban and Banihal.

Additional Routes:

Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag NH-244: LMVs/HPSVs will be allowed from both sides, subject to fair weather and good road conditions, with specific timings.

SSG Road: Regulated traffic movement will be allowed, subject to clearance by BRO, with specific timings for LMVs and HMVs.

Mughal Road: LMVs (passenger/private) will be allowed from both sides, while HMVs (up to 10 tires) will be allowed from Shopian towards Poonch.

People are advised to undertake journey only after confirming status of the road from Traffic control units as under:-

Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732, 103)

Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103)

Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043)

Udhampur (8491928625)

PCR Kishtwar (9906154100)

PCR Kargil (9541902330, 9541902331)