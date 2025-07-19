Traffic Advisory issued for Jammu-Srinagar NHW, Other Key Routes Amid Ongoing SANJY 

The Traffic Police Headquarters, J&K, has issued a traffic plan and advisory for July 20, 2025, on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44). Subject to fair weather and better road conditions, traffic movement will be allowed from both sides on the highway.

SANJY Convoy and LMVs, including passenger and private cars, will be allowed from both sides, while heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed on alternate days.

Cut-off timings have been specified for LMVs and passenger/private cars. From Nagrota (Jammu) towards Srinagar, vehicles will be released from 0600 hrs to 1200 hrs, while from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar, the timings will be from 0700 hrs to 1300 hrs. From Qazigund towards Jammu, vehicles will be released from 1130 hrs to 1400 hrs.

Due to the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025, certain restrictions have been imposed on vehicles carrying fresh and perishable goods. HMVs will be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar after assessing the road and traffic situation, and no HMV will be allowed after 1900 hrs.

The traffic advisory also covers other routes, including the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag NH-244, SSG Road, and Mughal Road. On the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road, LMVs and high passenger vehicles (HPSVs) will be allowed from both sides, subject to fair weather and good road conditions. On the SSG Road, traffic movement will be allowed on a regulated manner, with specific timings for LMVs and HMVs.

On Mughal Road, LMVs, including passenger and private cars, will be allowed from both sides, while HMVs with up to ten tyres will be allowed from Shopian towards Poonch.

Commuters are advised to check the road status with Traffic Control Units before embarking on their journey and follow the specified cut-off timings and traffic regulations.

The traffic police have also provided contact numbers for commuters to check road conditions and get updates.

People are advised to undertake journey only after confirming status of the road from Traffic control units as under:-

Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732, 103)

Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103)

Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043)

Udhampur (8491928625)

PCR Kishtwar (9906154100)

PCR Kargil (9541902330, 9541902331)