Traffic Advisory Issued for Jammu-Srinagar NHW, Other Key Routes Amid Ongoing SANJY

The Traffic Police Headquarters, J&K, has issued a traffic advisory for July 22, outlining the movement plan for various types of vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and other roads.

According to the advisory, SANJY Convoy, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), passenger vehicles, and private cars will be allowed to ply from both sides on the Jammu-Srinagar NHW, subject to fair weather and better road conditions. However, Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed on alternate days.

The advisory also specifies cut-off timings for LMVs/passenger/private cars from various points, including Nagrota, Jakheni, and Qazigund. HMVs will be allowed from Jakheni towards Srinagar after assessing the road and traffic situation.

Additionally, the advisory provides information on traffic movement on other roads, including Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag NH-244, SSG Road, and Mughal Road, with specific timings and restrictions for different types of vehicles.

Commuters are advised to confirm the road status from Traffic Control Units before embarking on their journey and to follow the specified timings and restrictions to ensure smooth and safe travel.

People are advised to undertake journey only after confirming status of the road from Traffic control units as under:-

Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732, 103)

Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103)

Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043)

Udhampur (8491928625)

PCR Kishtwar (9906154100)

PCR Kargil (9541902330, 9541902331)

