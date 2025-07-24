Traffic Advisory Issued for Jammu-Srinagar NHW, Other Key Roads Amid Ongoing SANJY 

The Traffic Police Headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir has issued a traffic advisory for July 25, 2025. Due to ongoing road maintenance and Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, certain roads will have regulated traffic movement.

Commuters are advised to travel during daytime on Jammu-Srinagar NHW, especially between Ramban and Banihal, due to the risk of shooting stones. Vehicle operators carrying fresh perishables and live stock should load their vehicles according to Traffic Police Headquarters’ advisories, considering single-lane traffic and poor road conditions at certain stretches.

On Jammu-Srinagar NHW, SANJY Convoy, LMVs, and private cars will be allowed from both sides, while HMVs will be allowed on alternate days. Cut-off timings have been specified for LMVs and passenger vehicles from Nagrota, Jakheni, and Qazigund.

HMVs will be allowed from Navyug Tunnel towards Jammu after assessing road and traffic conditions, and no HMV will be allowed after 1900 hours. Certain vehicles, including tankers and trucks carrying empty LPG cylinders, will use Mughal Road while returning to Jammu.

Traffic movement will also be regulated on Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag NH-244, SSG Road, and Mughal Road, subject to fair weather and good road conditions. Commuters are advised to avoid unnecessary haltage, especially near landslide and shooting stone areas, and to carry sufficient fuel and ensure vehicle fitness.

To confirm road status, commuters can contact Traffic Control Units in Jammu, Srinagar, Ramban, Udhampur, Kishtwar, and Kargil.

People are advised to undertake journey only after confirming status of the road from Traffic control units as under:-

Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732, 103)

Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103)

Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043)

Udhampur (8491928625)

PCR Kishtwar (9906154100)

PCR Kargil (9541902330, 9541902331)