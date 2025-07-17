Traffic Advisory issued for Jammu-Srinagar NHW and Other Key Routes Amid Ongoing SANJY 2025

The Traffic Police Headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory for the smooth movement of vehicles on key highways, especially the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), amid ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025 and frequent weather-related disruptions.

Slow Movement Observed on NH-44

Between 1600 hrs on July 16 and 1600 hrs on July 17, slow vehicular movement was reported on NH-44 due to the breakdown of two Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), along with single-lane traffic conditions at Nashri-Dalwas and between Marog and Kishtwari Pather.

ID Verification for Local Commuters

Residents from Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban have been advised to carry valid photo ID cards post the cut-off timings from Jammu/Udhampur to ensure smooth transit.

Daytime Travel Advised for Safety

Due to the risk of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal, LMV operators and passengers have been urged to avoid night travel and instead undertake their journey during daylight hours.

Guidelines for Goods Carriers

Operators transporting perishables or livestock have been asked to adhere strictly to traffic advisories due to poor road conditions in certain sections. Fruit growers and load carriers from the Valley are advised to load and park vehicles before 9:00 AM daily at designated points between Navyug Tunnel and Levdoora for smoother movement.

HMV operators are strongly urged to:

Avoid overloading

Ensure vehicles are roadworthy and well-fueled before starting the journey

Only HMVs with 6 and 10 tyres will be permitted via Dhar Road.

Traffic Plan for July 18, 2025

Subject to weather and road conditions:

SANJY convoy, LMVs, and private passenger vehicles will be allowed from both sides on NH-44 (Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa).

HMVs will be allowed on alternate days and released after clearance from TCU Ramban.

Cut-Off Timings for LMVs/Passenger Vehicles

From Nagrota (Jammu): 0600 hrs to 1200 hrs

From Jakheni (Udhampur): 0700 hrs to 1300 hrs

From Qazigund to Jammu: 1130 hrs to 1400 hrs

No vehicles will be allowed to ply before or after these timings.

HMV Movement

HMVs will be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar based on road condition assessment. No HMVs will be allowed to move after 1900 hrs.

Mandatory Mughal Road Usage for Specific Vehicles

In light of SANJY 2025 and to facilitate Yatra movement, the UT administration has mandated vehicles including:

Tankers of Petrol, Diesel, LPG

Empty LPG cylinder trucks

FCI empty vehicles

Any loaded/empty vehicle up to 10 tyres

to return to Jammu via Mughal Road, as per directive from Divisional Commissioner Kashmir dated 01-07-2025.

Other Route Updates

Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag Road (NH-244):

Subject to fair weather and clearance from NHIDCL:

LMVs and HPSVs will be allowed from both directions.

Vehicle timings:

Parana to Anantnag: 0800 hrs to 1600 hrs

Daksum to Kishtwar: 0900 hrs to 1500 hrs

No other HMVs allowed as per orders by SDM Chhatroo and Kokernag.

Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari (SSG) Road:

Movement allowed in regulated manner subject to clearance from BRO:

Minamarg to Srinagar: LMVs followed by HMVs between 0500 hrs to 1000 hrs

Sonamarg to Kargil: LMVs followed by HMVs between 1130 hrs to 1730 hrs

No vehicle will be allowed beyond cut-off timings.

Mughal Road:

Subject to weather and road conditions:

LMVs (passenger/private cars) allowed from both sides

HMVs (up to 10 tyres) allowed only from Shopian to Poonch between 0700 hrs to 1800 hrs

Helpline Numbers

Travelers are strongly advised to check road status before travel through the following helpline numbers:

Jammu: 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103

Ramban: 9419993745, 1800-180-7043

Udhampur: 8491928625

PCR Kishtwar: 9906154100

PCR Kargil: 9541902330, 9541902331

Travelers are urged to strictly follow advisories, especially during the monsoon season and ongoing yatra, to ensure safety and uninterrupted movement.