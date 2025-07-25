Traffic Advisory issued for Jammu-Srinagar NHW and key routes amid ongoing Amarnath Yatra

The Traffic Police Headquarters, J&K, has issued an updated advisory for commuters and transport operators in view of ongoing road conditions, weather concerns, and the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025.

Authorities have urged travelers to adhere strictly to issued guidelines for safe and smooth movement across critical highways including NH-44, Mughal Road, SSG Road, and NH-244 (Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag).

NH-44 Movement Updates (24-25 July 2025):

From 1600 hrs on July 24 to 1600 hrs on July 25, vehicular movement remained slow along NH-44 due to single-lane traffic at Nashri-Dalwas and the Marog-Kishtwari Pather stretch. Commuters from Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban have been advised to carry valid photo identification for passage after designated cut-off timings from Jammu/Udhampur.

Advisory for LMVs and Passengers:

Travel on Jammu-Srinagar NHW should be undertaken during daylight due to risks of shooting stones, especially between Ramban and Banihal.

LMV/Passenger vehicles will be allowed from both directions on NH-44 on July 26, subject to weather and road conditions.

Cut-off timings for vehicles:

Nagrota to Srinagar: 0600 to 1200 hrs

Jakheni (Udhampur) to Srinagar: 0700 to 1300 hrs

Qazigund to Jammu: 1130 to 1400 hrs

Goods Carrier and HMV Regulations:

Goods vehicles carrying perishables/livestock must follow advisories and load vehicles early, parking before 9.00 am at designated locations between NAVYUG Tunnel and Levdoora.

HMVs must avoid overloading, ensure vehicle fitness, and carry sufficient fuel. Only vehicles with 6 or 10 tyres will be allowed via Dhar Road.

HMVs will be allowed from Jakheni towards Srinagar after 1900 hrs only after assessment of road conditions.

As per UT administration directive, vehicles carrying essential goods (fuel, LPG, FCI supplies) and empty trucks up to 10 tyres must use Mughal Road while returning to Jammu.

Other Route Updates:

Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag NH-244: Open for LMVs and designated High Priority Service Vehicles (HPSVs) from both sides, under regulated timings. HMVs not permitted.

SSG Road (Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari): LMVs followed by HMVs allowed from Minamarg to Srinagar (0500–1000 hrs) and from Sonamarg to Kargil (1130–1730 hrs). No movement after cut-off timings.

Mughal Road: Open for LMVs in both directions; HMVs (up to 10 tyres) allowed from Shopian to Poonch between 0700–1800 hrs.

Public Advisory:

Travelers are urged to confirm road status before undertaking journeys by contacting Traffic Control Units:

Jammu: 0191-2459048 / 2740550 / 9419147732 / 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022 / 2485396 / 18001807091 / 103

Ramban: 9419993745 / 1800-180-7043

Udhampur: 8491928625

Kishtwar PCR: 9906154100

Kargil PCR: 9541902330 / 9541902331

Authorities have emphasized strict adherence to cut-off timings, route-specific advisories, and safety measures to ensure hassle-free movement, especially during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.