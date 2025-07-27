Traffic Advisory issued for Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 amid ongoing Amarnath Yatra 

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Headquarters has issued a detailed advisory for commuters traveling along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), highlighting significant movement restrictions, traffic regulations, and safety instructions amid slow traffic, road damage, and ongoing religious pilgrimages.

Between July 26, 1600 hrs and July 27, 1600 hrs, slow vehicular movement was observed on NH-44 due to the breakdown of three Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and ongoing single-lane restrictions at critical stretches such as Nashri-Dalwas and between Marog and Kishtwari Pather.

Movement Restrictions and Safety Guidelines

Commuters from Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban are advised to carry photo ID cards for hassle-free passage after cut-off timings from Jammu/Udhampur.

Daytime travel is strongly advised for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and passengers due to the risk of shooting stones, particularly in the Ramban-Banihal section.

Goods carriers transporting perishable items or livestock must adhere to loading schedules and follow guidelines strictly due to road degradation and bottlenecks at Nashri-Dalwas and Marog.

Fruit growers and HMV/LMV operators must park their vehicles before 9:00 AM at designated zones between NAVYUG Tunnel and Levdoora for timely dispatch.

Vehicle owners are instructed to avoid overloading, ensure vehicle fitness, and carry adequate fuel supplies.

Only HMVs with 6 and 10 tyres are allowed to ply via Dhar Road.

Commuters must avoid unnecessary halts between Ramban and Banihal, especially in vulnerable landslide zones.

Traffic Plan for July 28, 2025

Subject to favorable weather and road conditions, Sanjy Convoys, LMVs, and private passenger cars will be allowed from both directions on NH-44. HMVs will operate on alternate days, and clearance for movement will be given by Traffic Control Units (TCU) at Jammu and Srinagar after coordination with TCU Ramban.

Cut-off Timings for Vehicles

From Nagrota (Jammu) towards Srinagar: 0600 hrs to 1200 hrs

From Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar: 0700 hrs to 1300 hrs

From Qazigund towards Jammu: 1130 hrs to 1400 hrs

HMVs from Udhampur towards Srinagar will be allowed post assessment of conditions, but no HMV will be allowed after 1900 hrs.

Special Measures for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025

To facilitate smooth movement during the yatra, the administration has mandated that all tankers and trucks carrying petroleum products, LPG, empty LPG cylinders, FCI vehicles, and others with up to 10 tyres must use Mughal Road while returning to Jammu, as per the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir’s directive dated July 1.

Additional Route Advisories

Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag Road (NH-244): LMVs and designated HPSVs can travel from both sides during designated hours, subject to clearance from NHIDCL. HMVs are not permitted except designated vehicles, per SDM orders.

Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari Road (SSG Road): Traffic allowed in a regulated manner based on BRO clearance. LMVs followed by HMVs can travel Minamarg to Srinagar (0500 hrs to 1000 hrs) and Sonamarg to Kargil (1130 hrs to 1730 hrs).

Mughal Road: LMVs permitted from both sides; HMVs (up to 10 tyres) allowed from Shopian to Poonch between 0700 hrs to 1800 hrs, as per DivCom’s advisory.

Advisory for the Public

Travelers are urged to verify road status before starting their journey via the following helplines:

Jammu: 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103

Ramban: 9419993745, 1800-180-7043

Udhampur: 8491928625

PCR Kishtwar: 9906154100

PCR Kargil: 9541902330, 9541902331

Travelers, especially those involved in pilgrimage and essential goods transport, are requested to strictly adhere to guidelines for their own safety and to avoid disruption of traffic and religious convoys.