Traffic Advisory issued for Jammu-Srinagar Highway amid ongoing Amarnath Yatra

The Traffic Police Headquarters, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday has issued a detailed advisory regarding vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and other key routes in view of recent disruptions and the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025.
Traffic Disruptions and Precautions (15–16 July 2025):
From 1600 hrs on July 15 to 1600 hrs on July 16, slow movement was reported on NH-44 due to the breakdown of two heavy motor vehicles (HMVs), compounded by single-lane traffic stretches at Nashri-Dalwas and between Marog and Kishtwari Pather.
Authorities have advised:
Local commuters from Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban to carry valid photo ID after cut-off timings to ensure hassle-free passage.
LMV/passenger operators to travel during daytime due to potential shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal.
Horticulture and livestock carriers to follow specific loading and parking timings (before 9:00 am daily) at designated areas between Navyug Tunnel and Levdoora to streamline traffic.
Operators have also been urged to:
Avoid overloading.
Carry adequate fuel.
Double-check vehicle fitness before commencing travel on NH-44.
Only HMVs with 6 to 10 tyres will be permitted via Dhar Road. Meanwhile, haltage between Ramban and Banihal, especially near vulnerable landslide zones, is strongly discouraged.
Traffic Plan for July 17, 2025:
Subject to favorable weather and road conditions:
Passenger vehicles (LMVs) and SANJY convoys will be allowed from both sides (Jammu ↔ Srinagar) on NH-44.
HMVs will operate on alternate days, pending clearance from Traffic Control Units (TCUs).
Cut-Off Timings for LMVs:
Nagrota (Jammu): 0600 to 1200 hrs
Jakheni (Udhampur): 0700 to 1300 hrs
Qazigund (towards Jammu): 1130 to 1400 hrs
No vehicle will be permitted outside these cut-off times.
HMV Movement:
HMVs will be allowed from Navyug Tunnel (Qazigund) towards Jammu post a road condition assessment, with a strict deadline of 1900 hrs.
To ease congestion during the yatra:
All fuel tankers, LPG carriers (empty or full), FCI trucks (empty), and other 10-tyre or smaller vehicles returning to Jammu must use the Mughal Road, as per Divisional Commissioner Kashmir’s advisory dated July 1.
Other Key Road Updates:
Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag Road (NH-244):
LMVs and designated HPSVs are allowed on both sides:
From Parana (to Anantnag): 0800 to 1600 hrs
From Daksum (to Kishtwar): 0900 to 1500 hrs
Only HPSVs will be allowed, as per orders from SDMs Chhatroo and Kokernag.
Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari (SSG) Road:
Regulated two-way movement based on BRO clearance:
Minamarg to Srinagar: 0500 to 1000 hrs
Sonamarg to Kargil: 1130 to 1730 hrs
Movement must be planned to avoid conflict with SANJY convoys.
Mughal Road (Poonch–Shopian):
Open for:
LMVs from both sides (Jammu ↔ Srinagar)
HMVs (up to 10 tyres) only from Shopian towards Poonch, allowed between 0700 and 1800 hrs.
Travel Advisory:
The public is advised to confirm the status of roads before travel by contacting the following Traffic Control Units:
Jammu: 0191-2459048 / 2740550 / 9419147732 / 103
Srinagar: 0194-2450022 / 2485396 / 18001807091 / 103
Ramban: 9419993745 / 1800-180-7043
Udhampur: 8491928625
PCR Kishtwar: 9906154100
PCR Kargil: 9541902330 / 9541902331
The Traffic Police has reiterated the importance of compliance with advisories to ensure public safety and smooth conduct of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.