Traffic Advisory issued for Jammu-Srinagar Highway amid ongoing Amarnath Yatra

The Traffic Police Headquarters, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday has issued a detailed advisory regarding vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and other key routes in view of recent disruptions and the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025.

Traffic Disruptions and Precautions (15–16 July 2025):

From 1600 hrs on July 15 to 1600 hrs on July 16, slow movement was reported on NH-44 due to the breakdown of two heavy motor vehicles (HMVs), compounded by single-lane traffic stretches at Nashri-Dalwas and between Marog and Kishtwari Pather.

Authorities have advised:

Local commuters from Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban to carry valid photo ID after cut-off timings to ensure hassle-free passage.

LMV/passenger operators to travel during daytime due to potential shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal.

Horticulture and livestock carriers to follow specific loading and parking timings (before 9:00 am daily) at designated areas between Navyug Tunnel and Levdoora to streamline traffic.

Operators have also been urged to:

Avoid overloading.

Carry adequate fuel.

Double-check vehicle fitness before commencing travel on NH-44.

Only HMVs with 6 to 10 tyres will be permitted via Dhar Road. Meanwhile, haltage between Ramban and Banihal, especially near vulnerable landslide zones, is strongly discouraged.

Traffic Plan for July 17, 2025:

Subject to favorable weather and road conditions:

Passenger vehicles (LMVs) and SANJY convoys will be allowed from both sides (Jammu ↔ Srinagar) on NH-44.

HMVs will operate on alternate days, pending clearance from Traffic Control Units (TCUs).

Cut-Off Timings for LMVs:

Nagrota (Jammu): 0600 to 1200 hrs

Jakheni (Udhampur): 0700 to 1300 hrs

Qazigund (towards Jammu): 1130 to 1400 hrs

No vehicle will be permitted outside these cut-off times.

HMV Movement:

HMVs will be allowed from Navyug Tunnel (Qazigund) towards Jammu post a road condition assessment, with a strict deadline of 1900 hrs.

To ease congestion during the yatra:

All fuel tankers, LPG carriers (empty or full), FCI trucks (empty), and other 10-tyre or smaller vehicles returning to Jammu must use the Mughal Road, as per Divisional Commissioner Kashmir’s advisory dated July 1.

Other Key Road Updates:

Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag Road (NH-244):

LMVs and designated HPSVs are allowed on both sides:

From Parana (to Anantnag): 0800 to 1600 hrs

From Daksum (to Kishtwar): 0900 to 1500 hrs

Only HPSVs will be allowed, as per orders from SDMs Chhatroo and Kokernag.

Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari (SSG) Road:

Regulated two-way movement based on BRO clearance:

Minamarg to Srinagar: 0500 to 1000 hrs

Sonamarg to Kargil: 1130 to 1730 hrs

Movement must be planned to avoid conflict with SANJY convoys.

Mughal Road (Poonch–Shopian):

Open for:

LMVs from both sides (Jammu ↔ Srinagar)

HMVs (up to 10 tyres) only from Shopian towards Poonch, allowed between 0700 and 1800 hrs.

Travel Advisory:

The public is advised to confirm the status of roads before travel by contacting the following Traffic Control Units:

Jammu: 0191-2459048 / 2740550 / 9419147732 / 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022 / 2485396 / 18001807091 / 103

Ramban: 9419993745 / 1800-180-7043

Udhampur: 8491928625

PCR Kishtwar: 9906154100

PCR Kargil: 9541902330 / 9541902331

The Traffic Police has reiterated the importance of compliance with advisories to ensure public safety and smooth conduct of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.