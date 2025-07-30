Traffic advisory issued for Jammu-Srinagar Highway amid ongoing Amarnath Yatra

The Traffic Police Headquarters has urged commuters to plan their travel carefully amid continued disruptions and intensified checks.

Authorities reported three HMV breakdowns contributing to the congestion, prompting a renewed advisory for commuters and goods transport operators. Residents of Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban have been specifically requested to carry valid photo identification after cut-off timings from Jammu/Udhampur to facilitate smooth passage.

Due to the risk of landslides and shooting stones, especially between Ramban and Banihal, passenger and LMV (Light Motor Vehicle) operators have been urged to restrict their travel to daylight hours. Additionally, HMV and LMV operators transporting perishable goods or livestock are advised to adhere strictly to the traffic advisories, particularly loading vehicles early and parking by 9:00 AM at designated locations between NAVYUG Tunnel and Levdoora.

HMV operators have been instructed to avoid overloading, ensure adequate fuel, and check vehicle fitness before starting their journey. Only 6- and 10-tyre HMVs will be allowed to ply through the alternative Dhar Road.

Traffic Plan for July 31, 2025:

Subject to weather and road conditions, Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) convoys and LMVs will be allowed to move in both directions on NH-44. However, HMVs will continue to be regulated and allowed only on alternate days. TCU (Traffic Control Units) Jammu and Srinagar will coordinate with TCU Ramban for traffic release.

Cut-Off Timings for LMVs/Passenger Vehicles:

Nagrota (Jammu) to Srinagar: 06:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Jakheni (Udhampur) to Srinagar: 07:00 AM to 01:00 PM

Qazigund to Jammu: 11:30 AM to 02:00 PM

Vehicles will not be permitted outside these timings.

HMVs Movement:

Post assessment of road conditions, HMVs will be allowed from NAVYUG Tunnel (Qazigund) towards Jammu but not after 7:00 PM. In view of SANJY-2025, fuel tankers, LPG carriers, and FCI trucks must use Mughal Road on their return to Jammu, as per Divisional Commissioner Kashmir’s directive.

Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag (NH-244):

With NHIDCL clearance and fair weather, LMVs and HPSVs will be permitted both ways, between Anantnag and Kishtwar. Movement will be regulated between 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM (Anantnag side) and 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (Kishtwar side). Only designated HPSVs will be allowed, following SDM Chhatroo and Kokernag’s orders.

Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari (SSG) Road:

With BRO clearance, regulated traffic will be allowed:

Minamarg to Srinagar: LMVs/HMVs from 5:00 AM to 10:00 AM

Sonamarg to Kargil: LMVs/HMVs from 11:30 AM to 5:30 PM

Convoys of security forces must coordinate to avoid disrupting Yatra traffic.

Mughal Road Update:

Subject to GREF clearance and road condition, LMVs (passenger/private cars) can travel both ways via Poonch. HMVs (up to 10 tyres) can ply Shopian to Poonch from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, following Divisional Commissioner Kashmir’s advisory.

Important Advisory:

Commuters must confirm the status of roads before travel by contacting local TCUs:

Jammu: 0191-2459048 / 2740550 / 9419147732 / 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022 / 2485396 / 18001807091 / 103

Ramban: 9419993745 / 1800-180-7043

Udhampur: 8491928625

Kishtwar: 9906154100

Kargil: 9541902330 / 9541902331

Travelers are urged to exercise caution and follow traffic advisories strictly to ensure safe and smooth passage across key routes during the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji and Budha Amarnath Ji Yatras.