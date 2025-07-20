Traffic Advisory issued for Jammu-Srinagar Highway amid ongoing Amarnath Yatra

The Traffic Police Headquarters, J&K, Jammu/Srinagar, has issued a detailed advisory for vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and other key routes in the Union Territory, effective for July 21, 2025. The advisory comes in light of continuing road constraints and the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025.

Slow Movement on NH-44 Due to Road Condition

Between July 19 and 20, traffic movement remained slow along NH-44, especially at Nashri-Dalwas and between Marog and Kishtwari Pather, due to ongoing single-lane traffic and poor road conditions.

Travel Advisory for Local Commuters

Residents commuting from Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban are requested to carry valid photo ID cards if travelling beyond cutoff timings, to ensure hassle-free movement.

Safety Advisory for LMVs and HMV Operators

Passengers and LMV drivers are advised to travel only during daylight hours due to the risk of shooting stones in the Ramban-Banihal stretch.

Fruit growers and transporters carrying perishables from the Kashmir Valley towards Jammu must load and park their vehicles before 9:00 AM at designated locations between NAVYUG Tunnel and Levdoora.

Goods carriers (HMVs/LMVs) are cautioned against overloading and must ensure vehicle fitness and adequate fuel levels.

Only 6- and 10-tyre HMVs are permitted on the Dhar Road.

Traffic Plan for July 21, 2025

Subject to favorable weather and road conditions, the following movement will be allowed:

Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra Convoys, LMVs, and Private Cars will be allowed from both directions—Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa.

HMVs will be allowed on alternate days, and their movement will be managed in coordination with Traffic Control Units (TCUs).

Cut-Off Timings for LMVs/Passenger Cars

From Nagrota (Jammu) to Srinagar: 0600 hrs – 1200 hrs

From Jakheni (Udhampur) to Srinagar: 0700 hrs – 1300 hrs

From Qazigund to Jammu: 1130 hrs – 1400 hrs

No vehicle will be permitted outside these timings.

Heavy Vehicles Movement

HMVs from NAVYUG Tunnel (Qazigund) towards Jammu will be permitted only until 1900 hrs, subject to traffic and weather clearance.

To streamline traffic during the Yatra, HMVs with perishable items, petroleum products, LPG tankers, and FCI vehicles returning to Jammu must use the Mughal Road, as per directives from the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

Other Route Advisories

Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag Road (NH-244): LMVs and HPSVs are allowed in both directions during daylight hours, subject to clearance from NHIDCL. HMVs (other than designated HPSVs) remain restricted.

SSG Road (Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari): Regulated movement allowed with LMVs followed by HMVs from Minamarg to Srinagar (0500-1000 hrs) and Sonamarg to Kargil (1130-1730 hrs).

Mughal Road: LMVs and private cars allowed both ways. HMVs (up to 10 tyres) allowed only from Shopian to Poonch between 0700 hrs – 1800 hrs.

General Advisory

Travellers are urged to confirm the road status before starting their journey by contacting the following TCUs:

Jammu: 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103

Ramban: 9419993745, 1800-180-7043

Udhampur: 8491928625

Kishtwar PCR: 9906154100

Kargil PCR: 9541902330, 9541902331

The Traffic Police reiterated its commitment to ensuring the smooth and safe movement of traffic and urged all commuters to follow advisories strictly, especially during the Yatra period.