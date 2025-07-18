Traffic Advisory issued for Jammu-Srinagar Highway amid ongoing Amarnath Yatra

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police on Friday has issued a comprehensive advisory for commuters and transport operators traveling on the vital Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), in light of ongoing maintenance, weather conditions, and the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025.

From 1600 hrs on July 17 to 1600 hrs on July 18, slow movement was reported on NH-44 due to the breakdown of two heavy motor vehicles (HMVs), single-lane traffic flow at Nashri-Dalwas, and bottlenecks between Marog and Kishtwari Pather. Commuters were cautioned about delays and urged to plan travel accordingly.

Advisory Highlights:

Photo ID Mandatory:

Commuters from Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban are advised to carry photo identification for smooth passage after the cut-off timing from Jammu/Udhampur.

Daylight Travel Advised:

Due to the risk of shooting stones in the Ramban-Banihal stretch, LMV operators and passengers are advised to travel only during daylight hours.

Perishable Goods Transport:

HMV/LMV operators transporting perishable or live stock are instructed to load their vehicles as per official advisories, and park before 9:00 AM between NAVYUG Tunnel and Levdoora to facilitate timely movement.

Vehicle Fitness and Fuel:

All HMV operators must avoid overloading, ensure vehicles are fit, and carry sufficient fuel before beginning their journey.

Tyre Limit for HMVs on Dhar Road:

Only vehicles with 6 or 10 tyres will be permitted to ply via Dhar Road.

Avoid Halts Near Landslide Zones:

Travelers must avoid unnecessary stops between Ramban and Banihal, especially in vulnerable areas.

Traffic Plan for July 19, 2025:

NH-44:

Subject to weather and road conditions, SANJY convoys and passenger LMVs will be allowed from both directions. HMVs, however, will continue to operate on alternate days.

LMV Cut-Off Timings:

Nagrota to Srinagar: 0600 – 1200 hrs

Jakheni to Srinagar: 0700 – 1300 hrs

Qazigund to Jammu: 1130 – 1400 hrs

No vehicle movement will be permitted before or after these timings.

HMVs Movement:

Subject to clearance, HMVs from Qazigund towards Jammu will be allowed post-assessment. No HMVs will be permitted after 1900 hrs.

Diversion via Mughal Road:

To ensure hassle-free passage for Yatra convoys, all tankers (petrol, diesel, LPG), empty LPG trucks, FCI vehicles, and empty/loaded trucks (up to 10 tyres) must return via Mughal Road per Divcom Kashmir advisory.

Other Road Updates:

Kishtwar–Sinthan–Anantnag Road (NH-244):

LMVs and designated HPSVs will be allowed both ways between 0800 hrs to 1600 hrs (Anantnag to Kishtwar) and 0900 hrs to 1500 hrs (Kishtwar to Anantnag). No other HMVs will be permitted.

SSG Road (Srinagar–Sonamarg–Gumari):

LMVs followed by HMVs will be allowed from Minamarg to Srinagar (0500–1000 hrs) and from Sonamarg to Kargil (1130–1730 hrs). Movement must adhere strictly to cut-off timings.

Mughal Road:

LMVs and private cars may travel both directions. HMVs (up to 10 tyres) will be allowed only from Shopian to Poonch from 0700 to 1800 hrs.

Helpline Numbers for Travel Confirmation:

Jammu: 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103

Ramban: 9419993745, 1800-180-7043

Udhampur: 8491928625

Kishtwar PCR: 9906154100

Kargil PCR: 9541902330, 9541902331

Travelers are urged to stay updated with the latest advisories and verify road conditions before undertaking journeys.