Traffic advisory for July 30: Narrow passages slow down traffic on NH-44, travel timings issued for SANJY

Jammu/Srinagar, July 29: Traffic movement along the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained sluggish on Monday following the breakdown of four heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and restricted single-lane traffic between key stretches including Nashri-Dalwas and Marog-Kishtwari Pather, officials at the Traffic Police Headquarters, J&K said Tuesday.A statement issued here said that for July 30, subject to fair weather and road conditions, the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) convoys and all LMVs including passenger and private vehicles will be allowed from both directions—from Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa.“However, HMVs (Heavy Motor Vehicles) will be allowed to move only on alternate days, with real-time coordination between Traffic Control Units (TCUs) in Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban. Cut-Off timings for LMVs (July 30)–Nagrota (Jammu) to Srinagar: 6:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Jakheni (Udhampur) → Srinagar: 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Qazigund to Jammu: 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM. No vehicle will be allowed to move before or after these cut-off windows,” the advisory states.It reads that the authorities have advised passenger vehicles to avoid travel during nighttime, especially on the Ramban-Banihal stretch, due to the threat of shooting stones. “The Traffic Police has also urged transporters carrying perishables or livestock to strictly adhere to loading and parking timelines, especially those starting from the Valley toward Jammu,” the advisory reads, adding that the vehicles must be parked daily before 9:00 AM at the designated spot between Navyug Tunnel and Levdoora, ensuring safe and organized convoy release. “Mughal Road, SSG and NH-244 traffic movement has been also regulated. In Mughal Road, LMVs and HMVs (up to 10 tyres) will be allowed from Shopian to Poonch from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM. On the Srinagar–Sonamarg–Gumari (SSG) Road, LMVs followed by HMVs will be allowed from Minamarg to Srinagar (5:00 AM–10:00 AM) and from Sonamarg to Kargil (11:30 AM–5:30 PM),” the advisory added. “On the Kishtwar–Sinthan–Anantnag Road (NH-244), LMVs and HPSVs (High-Priority Service Vehicles) will be permitted from both directions, based on weather and clearance by NHIDCL. HMVs not classified as HPSVs will not be allowed.”It said that all HMV operators have been strictly advised to avoid overloading, carry sufficient fuel, and ensure vehicle fitness before undertaking journeys on the NH-44. “Authorities continue to urge all commuters to stay updated with live road status by contacting the following Traffic Control Units (TCUs): Jammu: 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103, Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103, Ramban: 9419993745, 18001807043, Udhampur: 8491928625, PCR Kishtwar: 9906154100 and PCR Kargil: 9541902330, 9541902331,” the advisory stated.