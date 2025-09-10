“Trade negotiations will pave way for unlocking limitless potential”: PM Modi after Trump’s call to address “trade barriers”

“India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” PM Modi said in the X post.

In a post on X, PM Modi described New Delhi and Washington as “natural partners” and said he was confident about the progress of the negotiations. The PM also expressed his willingness to speak to Trump.

This comes following a statement by Trump on Tuesday (local time) via Truth Social, where he expressed enthusiasm about continuing negotiations to tackle trade barriers between the two nations.

He also expressed confidence in reaching a “successful conclusion” and looked forward to speaking with PM Modi in the upcoming weeks.

“I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!” Trump stated in his post.

Trump’s remark comes days after he called the India-US ties a “very special relationship” and affirmed that he and PM Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is “nothing to worry about”.

Earlier on Friday (local time), President Trump, while making an announcement in the White House, was asked by ANI, “Are you ready to reset relations with India at this point?”.

The US President replied, “I always will. I’ll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He’s a great Prime Minister. I’ll always be friends, but I just don’t like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion.”

Following this, PM Modi on Saturday responded warmly to Trump’s affirmation of the India-US ties, saying he “deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates” the US President’s sentiments and positive assessment of the bilateral relations.

Taking to X, PM Modi noted India-US ties as “forward-looking” towards a “Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership”.

“Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,” the Prime Minister stated in his post.

New Delhi is facing global uncertainties due to heightened economic tensions following the US imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, including an additional 25 per cent due to its purchase of Russian crude oil, which, according to Washington, fuels Moscow’s efforts in its conflict with Ukraine. (ANI)