A Tragic incident claimed the life of a tractor driver during soil excavation in Nowhar Malpora, Pulwama district.

Officials told GNS that the deceased identified as Bilal Ahmad Alie, son of Abdul Ahad Alie from Trichal, Pulwama, died when a heap of soil collapsed on him during excavation work.

Meanwhile, Police have initiated an investigation into the cause of death after taking cognizance of the incident.(GNS)