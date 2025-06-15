Kashmir

Tourist spots must reopen: Nasir Aslam

Srinagar, June 14 : Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam, said tourist destinations with no security threat should be reopened, adding that visitors do not come to Kashmir to remain confined to hotel rooms.
“There are destinations in Pahalgam, Sonmarg, and the Lower Thajiwas area that are already open. I hope all such places will be accessible in the coming days,” Nasir Aslam said.
Speaking on development, Aslam said several projects were taken up under the Smart City initiative with government funding. However, he noted that not all goals were achieved, and efforts would continue to address critical gaps.
He pointed out the urgent need to upgrade the drainage system and roads in low-lying areas, and called for better traffic management through alternate routes. Aslam said a tunnel near Boulevard could ease traffic flow without damaging the city’s scenic charm.
A detailed project report is being prepared and will be submitted to the Government of India, he said, with additional funding expected from the state. One proposed plan includes a motorable link from Rajbagh to GPO, extending to Sangarmal, to relieve pressure on major roads and improve airport access.
Responding to political criticism, Nasir Aslam said opposition is a part of democratic functioning, but it must be constructive. “The people have given their mandate. Everyone, including BJP, should respect that and work towards public interest,” he said. (KNS)

