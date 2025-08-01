Tourist sites to reopen only after full security clearance: Omar

Srinagar, July 31: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir will only be reopened after comprehensive security audits are completed and the administration is fully satisfied with the arrangements.

“We will not open places, nor will I promote tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, unless I am satisfied with the steps taken to secure our destinations,” Omar said at a press conference in Ahmedabad.

He noted that the recent terror attack in Pahalgam had significantly impacted the Valley’s tourism season. “Before the attack, Srinagar was receiving 50 to 55 flights a day. After the incident, that dropped to 15 or 16. We are slowly recovering, the number is now back to 30 to 35 flights daily,” he said.

Omar said tourist hubs like Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and parts of Srinagar were closed for security audits following the attack. “We only started reopening destinations after ensuring proper security. Some areas are still under review,” he added.

He confirmed that the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack had been neutralised in an encounter. “They were hiding in remote mountain areas, far from where tourists usually visit. Their presence does not reflect the safety status of our tourist destinations,” he said.

Omar further said that tourists who were in those areas had not gone through official tourist routes. “There was no ticket where the attackers reached. The tourists had gone there on their own, not through official tourism arrangements,” he said.

When asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Kashmir before the attack, Omar responded, “Amit Shah ji came and held meetings, but I wasn’t invited. What can I say from Gujarat? That’s a question for Delhi.”

Omar said efforts are underway to attract tourists from West Bengal during the Puja holidays. “Bengalis travel a lot during Puja. If we are able to attract tourists from there, then our winter season will also improve,” he said.

On visiting status of unity, Omar said that politics should not be mixed with national symbols. “I visited the Statue of Unity. I don’t bring politics into these things. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was called the Iron Man of India, not the Iron Man of any political party,” he said.

On being asked about tariffs imposed by the US, Omar said that Tariffs are outside his jurisdiction. “The Government of India has never asked me what to do with Trump. Even Americans don’t know what to do with Trump. One day it’s 25 percent tariffs, the next day 15 percent. You cannot make any policy like that,” he said.