Tourism stakeholders urge reopening of trekking routes in Sonamarg

Ganderbal, June 14: Tourism stakeholders in the picturesque town of Sonamarg in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district have appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir administration to reopen trekking routes and the iconic Thajiwas Glacier for tourists. The plea comes in the wake of heightened security measures following the terror attack in Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor, which led to the temporary suspension of several key tourist activities and adventure routes.

Locals involved in the tourism sector—including trekking guides, ponywalas, and hotel owners—have urged the government to restore access to trekking points and the glacier. “We had begun receiving inquiries for treks like the Kashmir Great Lakes, and many trekking groups were prepared to arrive,” said one local stakeholder.

They emphasized that Sonamarg had been witnessing a steady revival in adventure tourism over the past few years, with trekking emerging as a significant attraction for both domestic and international visitors. “Trekking activities were gaining real momentum,” one operator noted.

Thajiwas Glacier, one of the most visited tourist sites in Sonamarg, has remained closed since Operation Sindoor.

In a positive development, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has begun reopening several major tourist destinations that were closed in the aftermath of the attack. The move, confirmed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, has renewed optimism among Sonamarg’s tourism community that similar relief will soon extend to the area’s trekking trails and glacier access.

Tourism stakeholders have collectively appealed to the Lieutenant Governor and the government to prioritize the reopening of Sonamarg’s trekking routes and the Thajiwas Glacier, urging that these vital components of the local economy be restored as early as possible.