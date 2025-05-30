Tourism revival in J&K: Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi interacts with CTTIK delegation, vows support

Katra, May 29: Renowned Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi held an impactful interaction with a delegation of the Chamber of Tourism, Trade and Industry Katra (CTTIK), focusing on the revival of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, with special emphasis on pilgrimage tourism in Katra.

A statement issued here said that the session was moderated by Director Tourism Jammu, Vikas Gupta, while Joint Director Tourism, Aijaz Qaiser Malik, welcomed Qureshi and extended a formal vote of thanks at the conclusion of the interaction.

President of CTTIK, Raj Kumar Padha, opened the session by briefing Qureshi on the distressing circumstances that have crippled the region’s tourism sector. He outlined a series of tragic events, including the killing of 26 innocent tourists in Pahalgam on April 22, the launch of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces on May 6 and subsequent retaliatory drone and missile attacks by Pakistan. These incidents have created a war-like atmosphere, severely impacting the movement of tourists and leading to a complete standstill for businesses such as hotels, guest houses, restaurants, and transport services across Katra and surrounding regions. Expressing solidarity with the families of those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack and cross-border shelling, CTTIK also commended the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces. Atul Sharma, Secretary of CTTIK, underscored the fragility of the tourism sector, stating that “tourism is always the first casualty in times of unrest and the last to recover,” and stressed the need for collective efforts to restore stability and livelihoods.

Padha made a heartfelt appeal to Qureshi to lend her voice and presence to the cause, emphasising the powerful influence of Bollywood in shaping public perception. He urged her to support targeted promotional content—reels, videos, and campaigns—across social media, print, and electronic platforms to reignite interest in pilgrim tourism and restore hope and dignity to the affected communities. Qureshi listened intently to the concerns raised and assured the delegation of her complete support in reviving tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. She expressed her commitment to using her platform to highlight the region’s spiritual significance and cultural richness, pledging to assist in every way possible.