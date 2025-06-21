Tourism industry breathes again as tourists return to Kashmir

After a brief but severe setback following the deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam earlier this year, Kashmir’s tourism industry is showing signs of recovery, with encouraging figures and renewed optimism across the Valley.

Official data accessed by Rising Kashmir reveals that between June 1 and June 16, as many as 23,266 tourists visited the Valley, including 448 foreign nationals — a promising sign of regained confidence in the region’s safety and hospitality.

The recent uptick follows a period of near-collapse in tourism, which is one of the Valley’s most vital economic sectors. The Pahalgam incident had triggered widespread cancellations and severe losses for stakeholders, including hoteliers, transporters, artisans, and tour operators.

However, sustained efforts by the Jammu and Kashmir administration appear to be yielding results. Authorities have reopened eight prominent tourist spots that were closed in the aftermath of the April attack, and security measures have been visibly strengthened across all major travel corridors.

“The return of tourists, both domestic and international, reflects a growing trust in the improved security environment,” an official from the Department of Tourism told Rising Kashmir.

Stakeholders in the industry are also regaining hope. Shabir Ahmad, a hotelier in Pahalgam, said, “We were devastated after the attack. But now, with the arrival of tourists, we’re seeing signs of revival. June has exceeded our expectations, and we’re hopeful for a strong July and August.”

Dal Lake shikara operator Tariq Hussain echoed this sentiment. “There was a time when I didn’t have a single customer for days. Now I get five to six groups daily. It feels like life is returning.”

The government’s recovery push has also included promotional campaigns involving Bollywood celebrities, social media influencers, and targeted digital outreach — all aimed at reshaping Kashmir’s image as a safe and scenic destination.

Iconic locations such as Pahalgam and Gulmarg continue to attract the bulk of visitors, with over 75% of recent tourists including these sites in their itineraries. Local tourists from within Jammu and Kashmir have also contributed significantly to the revival.

Artisans, long dependent on tourist footfall, are also witnessing a resurgence in demand. “Tourists give life to our art,” said Nighat Jan, a crafts seller from Zaina Kadal in Srinagar. “I’ve sold more items in the past 10 days than in the entire month of May.”

Tourism remains a cornerstone of the Union Territory’s economy, contributing an estimated 7–8% to its GDP. The current wave of tourist arrivals offers a much-needed economic lifeline to thousands who rely on the sector directly or indirectly.

With enhanced security protocols in place and the return of tourist confidence, the Valley’s tourism industry seems poised for a strong rebound this summer.