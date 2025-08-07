BreakingPolitics

Tourism in Kashmir on Crutches: Altaf Thakur Slams Omar Abdullah, Calls for Comprehensive Policy

RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
BJP Jammu and Kashmir spokesman Altaf Thakur has criticised former Ch3ief Minister Omar Abdullah for failing to revive the tourism sector during his tenure, saying the industry today is “on crutches” and urgently needs a comprehensive, long-term policy to bring it back to life.
“Tourism in Kashmir is on crutches and crying for serious attention,” Thakur said in a statement on Thursday. “It’s time the government formulates a structured and sustainable tourism policy to ensure long-term revival and growth of this vital sector.”
He accused the National Conference-led government, under Omar Abdullah, of wasting a full term without taking meaningful steps to modernise or promote the tourism industry.
“Omar Abdullah had every opportunity to uplift the sector, but his tenure was marked by policy paralysis and lack of vision. No concrete steps were taken to promote or modernise tourism infrastructure,” Thakur alleged.
Highlighting the untapped potential of destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and heritage zones in Srinagar, Thakur said these sites continue to suffer from poor planning, lack of investment, and absence of promotional strategy.
“Tourism is the backbone of our economy. It’s not just about natural beauty—it’s about jobs, revenue, and international image. A serious, inclusive policy is the need of the hour,” he said.
Thakur urged the present administration to take immediate action by involving stakeholders, enhancing infrastructure, encouraging public-private partnerships, and launching aggressive promotion to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s status as a premier global tourist destination.
