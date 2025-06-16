Tourism hopes rise as tourist spots set to re-open on June 17

Anantnag, June 15:With Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announcing the reopening of tourist spots that were temporarily closed following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, fresh hopes have emerged for the revival of tourism in Kashmir.

Following the attack, several destinations including Betab Valley, Verinag, and Kokernag Garden in Anantnag district were shut due to security concerns. As part of the first phase of reopening, these locations will welcome visitors again from 17 June.Imaad Mir, an activist from Pahalgam, said the reopening of these sites is a welcome step towards economic revival and restoring confidence among tourists.

“The earlier closure created confusion and sent a negative message,” he said. “This move brings hope to visitors and stakeholders, especially those who started tourism-related ventures with loans or returned home leaving other careers. The opening of destinations, including lesser-known areas, is essential for tourism growth. We are grateful to the Lieutenant Governor for this assurance and hope more sites will open soon.”

Sofi Arafat, former President of the Municipal Committee Aishmuqam, called it a timely and positive decision.“People were disheartened after the Baisaran incident. This step has brought back some hope and smiles to those linked with tourism and related activities,” he said. “It’s a restart, and with time and joint efforts of the administration and people, we can rebuild the sense of safety.”

This weekend saw a significant tourist flow in Pahalgam, indicating a gradual return to normality. The development has rekindled optimism among tourism sector workers, including pony owners, who faced severe hardships post-incident.In Verinag, former MC President Dooru, Mohammad Iqbal, held a meeting attended by locals to express gratitude for the reopening.He said the decision has brought relief to those involved in tourism and those who had acquired park tenders, adding, “We thank the LG and divisional administration for their support.”

Pony operator in Pahalgam said that post April 22 terrorist attack, they have hardly earned their living due to almost zero tourist influx. “With Amarnath Yatra set to start from July 3 and tourist destinations being thrown open again, we hope large number of tourists will come to all places including Pahalgam so that we can once again earn a living and feed families without any worry,” said Shabir Ahmed, a Pony operator.