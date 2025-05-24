Tourism defies Terror: ‘Chalo Kashmir’ sends national message of unity

In a powerful demonstration of solidarity and resilience, over 100 travel companies and several allied agencies in Kolkata have united under the “Chalo Kashmir” initiative, aimed at restoring tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and countering fear with hope.

The campaign was launched in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, an incident widely seen as a targeted attempt to derail the region’s booming tourism sector. Instead of retreating in fear, the travel industry has responded with defiance and determination.

“This is our way of saying that terror will not win. The best response is to bring back tourists to Kashmir,” said a senior travel operator involved in the initiative.

The Kolkata-based agencies alone handle nearly four lakh domestic tourists annually, with approximately 40,000 of them choosing Jammu and Kashmir as their destination. With growing backing from other cities, the campaign is now expanding nationwide.

The movement, officially titled “Let’s Visit J&K” and popularly promoted as “Chalo Kashmir,” is spearheaded by the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) — the country’s oldest and largest representative body for the travel and tourism industry.

TAAI’s mission is to reaffirm Jammu and Kashmir’s status as one of India’s most beautiful and welcoming destinations. “Recent incidents cannot take away Kashmir’s legacy. The beauty, culture, and warmth of its people remain unmatched,” the association said in a statement.

In a recent meeting, TAAI’s Managing Committee and Chapter Chairpersons passed a unanimous resolution to promote Kashmir as a travel destination “actively and consistently.” Through its vast network of over 2,400 member agencies, the body plans to reach more than one million potential tourists, including families, student groups, and solo travellers.

In 2024 alone, Jammu and Kashmir recorded over 2.35 crore tourist arrivals, including pilgrims visiting Amarnath and Vaishno Devi, and around 65,000 international visitors — a historic high for the Union Territory.

Many well-known personalities have also shown support for this cause. In the past, several Bollywood stars have appealed to people to visit the Kashmir Valley and support local livelihoods. Recently, popular actor Aamir Khan spoke in favour of Kashmir, calling it one of the most beautiful and peaceful places he has ever visited. He encouraged all Indians to travel to the region and experience its natural charm.