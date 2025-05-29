Tourism comes to grind halt in Sonamarg after Pahalgam terror attack

Srinagar, May 28: The picturesque health resort of Sonamarg, once bustling with domestic and international tourists, now lies eerily silent in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The incident, which claimed the lives of over 26 people, has triggered widespread cancellations and brought tourism across the Kashmir Valley to a virtual standstill.

The vibrant echoes that once filled the alpine air of Sonamarg — from chattering tourists to the clatter of horses and sleds — have faded into an unsettling calm. The resort, known for its snow-covered slopes, scenic treks, and Himalayan charm, has been hit particularly hard. The ripple effects of the Pahalgam tragedy are being acutely felt here.

According to local estimates, around 15,000 people from nearly 30 villages in and around Sonamarg are directly or indirectly dependent on tourism. With more than 1000 rooms across 40 major hotels, 20 homestays, and numerous guesthouses, the hospitality sector alone employs over 2,500 individuals. Today, most of these establishments remain shut, and bookings have been canceled en masse.

The paralysis of the tourism sector has also affected hundreds of others — including pony operators, sled pullers, photographers, shawl vendors, transporters, and camping site managers. Sonamarg boasts 1,500 horses, 400 sled operators, 100 snowmobile riders, and dozens of restaurants and businesses — all of which have been rendered non-functional since the attack.

Transporters are among the hardest hit. Many had taken loans to purchase vehicles, banking on the summer season to repay their debts. “Until April 22, over 1,500 vehicles would ply daily to and from Sonamarg. Today, there’s not a single tourist in sight. Families are struggling to survive,” said a local transporter from Gagangir.

Camping site operators, who had invested heavily after securing tenders from the Sonamarg Development Authority, now face mounting losses. “We’ve spent lakhs setting up these sites. There’s no footfall, and the government hasn’t announced any relief or alternative employment yet,” a camping site manager said.

The collective anxiety has pushed local businesses and hotel associations to demand urgent intervention. They are calling on the government to announce a financial relief package for tourism-dependent workers and to restore tourist confidence by ensuring heightened security measures across Sonamarg.