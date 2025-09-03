Torrential rains trigger red alert in J&K

Follow us on

Irfan Yattoo & Arvind Sharma

Srinagar, Sept 2: Jammu and Kashmir is bracing for another round of severe weather as the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, potential floods, cloudbursts, and landslides across several vulnerable districts. Widespread rainfall is expected over the next 48 hours, with rivers, streams, and seasonal nallahs likely to swell dangerously. The alert has prompted authorities to activate emergency response systems across the Union Territory.

Director of the Meteorological Department, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, said intense weather activity is anticipated in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions, particularly in flood-prone and hilly regions. While many areas can expect light to moderate rain, districts such as Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur, and Reasi may see heavy to very heavy downpours. Moderate to heavy showers are also likely in Doda, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, and Ramban. In central and north Kashmir, including Srinagar, Baramulla, and Kupwara, moderate rainfall is expected, with localized heavy showers possible.

Fresh snowfall is forecast over higher reaches, including Razdan Top, Zojila Pass, Sinthan Top, and parts of Sonamarg, Pahalgam, and Shopian from Wednesday morning.

The water levels in major rivers have risen sharply. The Ujh river at Panjtirthi has surged to 59,750 cusecs, crossing the alert level of 48,000 cusecs. The Ravi in Kathua reached 524.97 meters, exceeding its alert level of 523 meters, while the River Tawi at Udhampur also crossed the 15-foot flood alert level. In Akhnoor, the River Chenab remains 30 feet below the danger mark but may rise due to continued rainfall in upper and plain areas.

As a precautionary measure, the 4th bridge over River Tawi at Bhagwati Nagar, along with the nearby rotary, was closed to all traffic late Tuesday evening. Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, advised the public to avoid traveling from Hotel Asia, Satwari Chowk, and Bhagwati Nagar towards Major Somnath Chowk and the bridge. The road from Atal Chowk (Panjtirthi) to Sidhra Bridge also remains closed due to landslides and shooting stones. Reports of land sinking have emerged near Bhagwati Nagar close to the 4th Tawi bridge, which had already been damaged during recent rains.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, has once again been disrupted. Traffic was suspended after mudslides and boulders blocked several stretches between Samroli and Banihal. Officials warned the highway would remain closed until clearance and improvement in weather. It had only partially reopened on Monday after a week-long closure, and the fresh disruption threatens essential supplies.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mahore, Shafqat Majeed Bhat, directed all departmental field staff to remain stationed and respond promptly to public grievances. Reports of damage to roads, houses, crops, and infrastructure have been received from several areas. Residents living near overflowing rivers, especially in Peerkho along the Tawi in Jammu, were urged to vacate their homes and relocate to safer government buildings, schools, or Panchayat Ghars. Police and SDRF personnel used loudspeakers throughout the day to advise evacuations. The public can dial emergency helpline 112 or contact Mahore’s control room at 8493922848 or 9469826766 in case of emergencies.

The Meteorological Department forecasts more rain on September 2 and 3, with a possible brief reprieve between September 4 and 7, followed by another round of moderate rain around September 8–9. MeT data showed Kathua district recorded the highest rainfall at 25.2 mm in the past 24 hours, followed by Jammu city with 17.8 mm, Batote with 17.6 mm, and Katra with 15.8 mm. In Kashmir, Qazigund received 23.2 mm, Gulmarg 14.8 mm, Pahalgam 11.4 mm, and Srinagar city 6.1 mm. Some parts of the Valley saw brief sunny intervals Tuesday morning.

Authorities remain on high alert and continue to monitor the situation closely. Due to the persistent rainfall, schools across Jammu division will remain closed on Wednesday. Disaster Management authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from water bodies and unstable slopes, and follow official advisories.

An official spokesperson said, “The situation is evolving. Our teams are on the ground, and district administrations are taking precautionary steps. People should stay alert and follow advisories.” The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority added, “The weather system is likely to intensify. We urge people not to take unnecessary risks and to follow government instructions strictly.”

Rising river levels & flood alerts:

Ujh (Panjtirthi): 59,750 cusecs — above alert level (48,000); danger mark at 88,000.

Ravi (Kathua): 524.97m — crossed alert mark (523m); danger at 527.91m.

Tawi (Udhampur): Above 15 ft alert level; danger mark at 20 ft.

Chenab (Akhnoor): 30 ft below danger level; rising amid continued rain.