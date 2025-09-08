Rank
|NAME
|NET WORTH
|Company
|COUNTRY
|1
Elon Musk
|$437.8 B
|Tesla, SpaceX
|United States
|2
Larry Ellison
|$283.6 B
|Oracle
|United States
|3
Mark Zuckerberg
|$257.7 B
|United States
|4
Jeff Bezos
|$243.8 B
|Amazon
|United States
|5
Larry Page
|$195.6 B
|United States
|6
Sergey Brin
|$181.5 B
|United States
|7
Bernard Arnault & family
|$152.0 B
|LVMH
|France
|8
Steve Ballmer
|$150.2 B
|Microsoft
|United States
|9
Warren Buffett
|$149.4 B
|Berkshire Hathaway
|United States
|10
Jensen Huang
|$145.2 B
|Semiconductors
United States
TOP 10 BILLIONAIRES LIST- No Indian in the Top 10 List of Richest Man.
The world’s Top10 wealthiest individuals dominate industries ranging from technology and e-commerce to luxury goods and investment
