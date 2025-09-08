BusinessSEOTop Stories

TOP 10 BILLIONAIRES LIST- No Indian in the Top 10 List of Richest Man.

The world’s Top10 wealthiest individuals dominate industries ranging from technology and e-commerce to luxury goods and investment

Rank

NAMENET WORTHCompanyCOUNTRY
1

Elon Musk

$437.8 BTesla, SpaceXUnited States
2

Larry Ellison

$283.6 BOracleUnited States
3

Mark Zuckerberg

$257.7 BFacebookUnited States
4

Jeff Bezos

$243.8 BAmazonUnited States
5

Larry Page

$195.6 BGoogleUnited States
6

Sergey Brin

$181.5 BGoogleUnited States
7

Bernard Arnault & family

$152.0 BLVMHFrance
8

Steve Ballmer

$150.2 BMicrosoftUnited States
9

Warren Buffett

$149.4 BBerkshire HathawayUnited States
10

  Jensen Huang

$145.2 BSemiconductors

United States

