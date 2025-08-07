Kashmir

Time to root out organised crime, mafia in J&K: DGP

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, Aug 06: Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Wednesday said it is “high time” to root out organised crime and mafia networks operating within Jammu and Kashmir.

During his visit to the Crime Branch Headquarters in Srinagar, the DGP reviewed the unit’s ongoing work, current investigations, and overall operational effectiveness. He was welcomed by the IGP Crime Branch and senior officers, and participated in a detailed briefing on key cases, including cybercrime, financial frauds, and other serious criminal activities, a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

Prabhat directed officers to prioritise honesty, efficiency, and speed in their investigations. He called for utilising advanced technology and maintaining meticulous case documentation to strengthen judicial proceedings.

Praising the Crime Branch’s efforts, he assured that increased training and resources would be provided, particularly to combat cyber and financial crimes.

Later, the DGP interacted with staff members, encouraging them to continue their dedicated work and reaffirming the full support of Police Headquarters, Jammu and Kashmir.

Zanskar gears up for Dalai Lama’s visit
EPFO conducts ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ on 27th of every month: Vinay Kumar
Joint Secy (PSP), Chief Passport Officer call on LG Sinha
SSP Budgam chairs public meeting ahead of Muharram in Magam
Need to preserve rich legacy of Sericulture: Director Bhat
Share This Article
Previous Article DSEJ orders verification of employee attendance before salary disbursement
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

DSEJ orders verification of employee attendance before salary disbursement
Jammu Uncategorized
Monsoon season: Surge in patients at Jammu’s major hospitals
Jammu
Raabita Outreach Office : Delegations call on CM, raise issues; Omar assures redressal
Politics
CBK arrests two in cheating case involving false investment promises
City