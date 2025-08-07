Time to root out organised crime, mafia in J&K: DGP

Srinagar, Aug 06: Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Wednesday said it is “high time” to root out organised crime and mafia networks operating within Jammu and Kashmir.

During his visit to the Crime Branch Headquarters in Srinagar, the DGP reviewed the unit’s ongoing work, current investigations, and overall operational effectiveness. He was welcomed by the IGP Crime Branch and senior officers, and participated in a detailed briefing on key cases, including cybercrime, financial frauds, and other serious criminal activities, a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

Prabhat directed officers to prioritise honesty, efficiency, and speed in their investigations. He called for utilising advanced technology and maintaining meticulous case documentation to strengthen judicial proceedings.

Praising the Crime Branch’s efforts, he assured that increased training and resources would be provided, particularly to combat cyber and financial crimes.

Later, the DGP interacted with staff members, encouraging them to continue their dedicated work and reaffirming the full support of Police Headquarters, Jammu and Kashmir.