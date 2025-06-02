“Time to remove blot on Kashmiri Muslims”: Mehbooba Mufti seeks reservation for KPs

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti Monday batted for the reservation of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir, stating it was the time to remove blot on Kashmir Muslims over the exodus of Pandits.

Addressing a press conference after meeting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Mehbooba Mufti, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said she raised several demands, including political empowerment of Kashmiri Pandits, release of people from jails in view of Eid and incorporating locals for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra.

“Kashmiri Pandits need to be empowered politically for which the reservation needs to be ensured to them. In this way, we can ensure real integration,” she said, adding he told the Lieutenant Governor to convey to the Centre to ensure reservation for KPs instead of nominations for them.

The PDP chief also said that the return of KPs cannot be possible without empowering the community and it was the time to work jointly to remove the blot on Kashmiri Muslims over their exodus from the valley.

She said the conduct of Amarnath Yatra was also discussed and she demanded to incorporate the locals in the process, who have always assisted in ensuring smooth annual pilgrimage.

Mehbooba Mufti also added that the release of Kashmiris was also her demand. “I also demanded that those having no serious charges should be released in view of the Eid and those languishing in different jails should be brought back,” she said.

Replying to a query, Mehbooba Mufti said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has been weakening the elected government himself.

Citing Waqf Bill, she said the Chief Minister instead of discussing the grave issue preferred to welcome the Union Minister in Tulip Garden. “Still, I raised these demands with Omar Sahab as well. Let’s see what the government can do,” she said—(KNO)