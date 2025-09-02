Time ripe for Auqib Nabi’s Team India debut Manhas, Arshdeep term bowler as ‘special character’

Follow us on

Auqib Nabi, the sensational pace bowling all-rounder from Jammu and Kashmir, has been making waves in domestic cricket with his exceptional skills and consistent performances. His dream run in the Ranji Trophy and outstanding show in the Duleep Trophy have made him an automatic choice for the national selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar.

As per a statement issued here, Auqib’s impressive displays in domestic cricket have earned him widespread recognition. In the Ranji Trophy last season, he picked up 44 wickets in eight matches, and his tally of 95 wickets in 30 First Class matches is a testament to his talent. His recent show in the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals, where he scalped 5/28, including a hat-trick and four wickets on consecutive balls, has further strengthened his case for national selection.

Cricketing experts and legends have heaped praise on Auqib’s unique talent. Mithun Manhas, Head of Cricket Operations and Development JKCA, described him as a “class act” and a “special character” due to his ability to wobble the ball both ways, hit the right areas and generate decent pace. Arshdeep Singh, Team India fast bowler and Auqib’s North Zone teammate, termed him “sensational stuff” and praised his hard work and dedication. Shubham Khajuria, JKCA’s batting maestro, also praised Auqib’s talent, saying he seemed far better than other bowlers, including Mohammad Shami, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar, whom he faced in the Duleep Trophy match and the nets.

With his consistent performances and impressive statistics, Auqib Nabi has made a strong case for his inclusion in the Indian cricket team. His ability to perform under pressure and adapt to different conditions makes him a valuable asset for the team. The national selectors would be wise to consider his claims and provide him with the opportunity to represent India at the highest level. With age on his side and a strong work ethic, Auqib Nabi is poised to achieve great things in cricket. His ultimate goal is to wear the India whites, and with his talent and dedication, he is well on his way to achieving his dream. The ball is now in the court of the national selectors to recognize his talent and provide him with the opportunity to shine on the biggest stage. Auqib Nabi attributed his remarkable success to the JKCA’s unwavering commitment to professionalism and its meticulous processes. He lauded the association’s efforts in nurturing and promoting young talent, providing top-notch facilities, equipment, and opportunities for growth. “Access to world-class infrastructure and equipment, regular opportunities to hone skills and gain match experience and valuable exposure to different playing conditions and opposition is the mantra to succeed in the prevailing system,” he said. Nabi’s success is a shining example of the JKCA’s dedication to fostering talent and creating a conducive environment for players to thrive.