“Time has come to end war in Gaza”: E3 leaders urge for immediate ceasefire, offer support for lasting peace, security

E3 leaders – Germany, UK and France underscored that the time has come to end the war in Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe in the tiny strip and called for an immediate end to the conflict.

The declaration was shared by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday. In a post on X, he said, “The time has come to end the war in Gaza. We – France, the United Kingdom and Germany – urge all parties to bring an end to the conflict by reaching an immediate ceasefire”.

“A negotiated ceasefire is the best chance to bring the hostages home, end the anguish of their families and finally bring relief to the civilian population in Gaza,” leaders of the three European countries (E3) said in a joint statement.

They urged all parties to bring an end to the conflict by reaching an immediate ceasefire and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages who have been held captive by Hamas since October 7, 2023.

They reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, and Egypt. “The disarmament of Hamas is imperative, and Hamas must have no role in the future of Gaza. We reaffirm our commitment to supporting the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, and Egypt,” read the statement.

It decried the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, where the basic needs of the civilian population are not being met.

It said, “The humanitarian catastrophe that we are witnessing in Gaza must end now. The most basic needs of the civilian population, including access to water and food, must be met without any further delay. Withholding essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable. We call on the Israeli Government to immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid and urgently allow the UN and humanitarian NGOs to carry out their work in order to take action against starvation. Israel must uphold its obligations under international humanitarian law.”

The European leaders also voiced firm opposition to all efforts to impose Israeli sovereignty over the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

“We firmly oppose all efforts to impose Israeli sovereignty over the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Threats of annexation, settlements and acts of settler violence against Palestinians undermine the prospects for a negotiated two-state solution”, the statement added.

They reiterated their commitment to working together with international partners, including at the United Nations, to develop a specific and credible plan for the next phase in Gaza that will establish transitional governance and security arrangements, and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid on a large scale.

It further said, “We are committed to working together with our international partners, including at the United Nations, to develop a specific and credible plan for the next phase in Gaza that will put in place transitional governance and security arrangements, and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid at scale.

This must be accompanied by the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the removal of Hamas leadership, as key steps towards a negotiated two-state solution.”

Reiterating its call for an immediate ceasefire, the statement concluded by saying, “We stand ready to take further action to support an immediate ceasefire and a political process that leads to lasting security and peace for Israelis, Palestinians and the entire region.”

US President Donald Trump on Friday blamed Hamas for the breakdown of Gaza ceasefire talks, signalling support for Israel to escalate its military campaign, CNN reported.

“I think they want to die, and it’s very, very bad,” Trump said of Hamas while speaking to reporters before departing for a weekend trip to Scotland. “It got to a point where you’re gonna have to finish the job.” (ANI)