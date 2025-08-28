BreakingKashmir

Timber seized in Handwara, accused arrested: Police

RK Online Desk
In a major action against illegal timber smuggling, Police in Handwara along with Forest officials, seized a vehicle (Tata Mobile) without number plate at Yahama in Qalamabad area. The vehicle was found loaded with 07 illegally obtained Deodar logs.

The accused involved in illegal timber smuggling has been arrested on the spot and the vehicle has been seized. In this regard, a case has been registered at Police Station Qalamabad and investigation has been taken up.

J&K Police assures the public that strict action will continue against all those involved in timber smuggling and other illegal activities to safeguard the environment and natural resources.

