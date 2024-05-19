Three youth injured in Knife stabbing incident during NC rally in Poonch

Three youths were injured in an alleged incident of knife attack during the sidelines of a rally attended by National Conference President and party’s candidate for Anantnag- Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency, Mian Altaf, in Mendhar Poonch district on Sunday.

Official sources told GNS that there was a clash between two groups on the sidelines of the rally during which knife was used by one of the clashing groups, leading to injuries to three youths.

They said that the injured trio was shifted to near by hospital where from they were shifted to GMC Rajouri for advanced treatment.

Confirming to GNS, Dr. Javid Ahmad said that condition of one of them identified as Yasir Ahmad (22) son of Mohd Shabir resident of Gultha Harni.

The other two injured have been identified as Suhail Ahmad son of Mohd Bashir resident of Qasab Mendhar and Imran Ahmad, who as per sources fled from the hospital for unknown reason.

Confirming it a police official told GNS that a case has been registered and further investigation have been takenup. So far no arrests have been made but police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, people were protesting at main chowk Mendhar against this incident and demanded justice.(GNS)