Three terrorists killed, M4 Rifle, other arms recovered in Kishtwar Encounter: Army

Security forces on Saturday said three terrorists were killed and a cache of arms and ammunition recovered during an ongoing encounter in the Chhatru forest area of Kishtwar district of jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a joint press conference at 5 Sector Assam Rifles Headquarters, Brigadier J.B.S. Rathi, Commander of 5 Sector Assam Rifles, and Deputy Inspector General Shridhar Patil of the Kishtwar-Doda-Ramban Range said the operation began on April 9 following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Brigadier Rathi, said the joint operation by the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps and Jammu and Kashmir Police continued despite tough terrain and weather conditions. He said the search teams killed one terrorist on April 11 and two more on 12 April.

He said arms recovered include one AK rifle and one M4 rifle, along with other items. The identity of the slain terrorists, he said, is being verified.

DIG Shridhar Patil said that the area remains under a strict security cordon and search operations are continuing.

He said the operation is being conducted in phases to ensure thorough clearance of the area and safety of personnel involved.

He also said that the ongoing operation is part of a larger strategy to counter terrorist activity in the region.

The DIG said security forces have increased surveillance and area domination across Kishtwar, Doda, and Udhampur districts.

“Technologies such as drones, facial recognition systems, and vehicle scanners are being used to detect movement and prevent infiltration,” he added.

The officers also urged people to remain alert and report any suspicious activity to the security forces—(KNO)