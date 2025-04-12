Three terrorists, including top commander, killed in Kishtwar gunfight

Srinagar, April 11: Three terrorists have been killed in Chhatru forests of Kishtwar district as during an ongoing anti-terror operation on Friday, while massive searches are underway in Udhampur forests, officials said.

A top Army official told Rising Kashmir that three terrorists, including top terrorist commander Shafiullah have so far been neutralised in Chhatru forest. “Despite hostile terrain and adverse weather, our brave soldiers continue relentless operations,” he said.

“Three bodies of unidentified terrorists are seen lying near the gunfight sight. One among them believed to be top terrorist commander Shafiullah who is mastermind of two attacks in year 2024 attacks on Army Vehicles in which Army faced multiple casualties,” he said.

A gunfight broke out between hiding terrorists and security forces in the upper reaches of the Chhatru area on April 9.

Earlier, Army’s White Knight Corps in a post on X said that based on specific intelligence, a joint search and destroy operation along with Police was launched on 09 Apr in Chhatru forest Kishtwar.

Contact was established late evening on the same day. The terrorists were effectively engaged and firefight ensued. One terrorist has thus far been neutralised,” he said.

The spokesman said that despite hostile terrain and adverse weather, relentless operations by our brave soldiers continues.

Army’s Northern Command Commander, Lieutenant General M.V. Suchindra Kumar, commended the troops for their swift action in Kishtwar.

In a post on X, he wrote: “Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar commended the White Knight Corps for their swift action and precise execution in neutralising one terrorist in the ongoing operation in Kishtwar.”

“The Indian Army stands by its commitment to keep Jammu and Kashmir terror-free,” he said.

Meanwhile in a separate ongoing operation in the Jopher-Marta forest area of Udhampur district, security forces continue to track another group of terrorists who remain untraced for the third consecutive day following a firefight on April 9.

Security forces, equipped with sniffer dogs and supported by aerial surveillance, are conducting extensive combing operations in the area. Officials believe at least three terrorists may be hiding in the dense forests.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure, told Rising Kashmir that a large-scale cordon and search operation is ongoing, with intelligence inputs suggesting that two to three terrorists are hiding in the dense forest area.

“This is an extremely inaccessible region due to its mountainous terrain, a river gorge below, and thick forest cover. We believe that the terrorists are concealed deep inside the jungle, and the search operation is continuing accordingly,” he said.

SSP Nagpure said that contact was established with the terrorists during a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and security forces in Jopher village, under Ramnagar Police Station limits.

“Two to three terrorists have been trapped and an exchange of fire is ongoing. The operation continues with intensity. The entire forest belt remains under a tight security cordon to neutralize the hiding terrorists,” he said.

Jammu region has witnessed a spike in terrorist activity this year. In March, four policemen and two terrorists were killed in multiple encounters. One such operation on March 27 resulted in the killings of two terrorists and four policemen, while three other officers, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, were injured.

So far this year, five encounters have been reported across the region — three in Kathua, one in Udhampur, and one in Kishtwar as terrorists appear to be regrouping in the hilly belt of Jammu division.

“Security has also been heightened along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, with intensified frisking of commuters and thorough checks of vehicles, officials said.

In another development after suspicious activity, search operation has been started in Keri Battal, area of Akhnoor.

A police official said after troops noticed some suspicious activity, cordon and search operation was started in the area. So far nothing adverse have been reported and more details awaited, he added.