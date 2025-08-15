Handwara, Aug 14: Security forces in Handwara on Thursday claimed to have arrested three terrorist associates and recovered a pistol, ammunition, and anti-national material during a joint operation in Wajihama, Qalamabad in north Kashmir’s Handwara.Acting on specific intelligence, police, army, and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area, which led to the arrest of three individuals linked to handlers based in Pakistan, a police spokesperson said.He identified the arrested persons as Mohd Iqbal Pandith, 23, son of Shareef Din Pandith, resident of Bunpora, Langate; Sajad Ahmad Shah, 26, son of Bashir Ahmad Shah, resident of Check-Puran, Langate; and Ishfaq Ahmad Malik, 22, son of Shabir Ahmad Malik, resident of Hajin, Kralgund.One pistol, one pistol magazine, two pistol rounds, 20 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, and 11 anti-national posters were recovered from their possession, the spokesperson said.He said a case under FIR No. 30/2025 has been registered at Police Station Qalamabad under Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 18, and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). An investigation is underway to trace and apprehend other members of the network.
Three terrorist associates held in Handwara: Police
Aatif Qayoom is a Senior Correspondent at Rising Kashmir, covering crime, tourism, sports, and various social issues across Jammu and Kashmir. Known for his accurate and ground-based reporting, he highlights stories that matter to people.
