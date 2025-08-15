Three terrorist associates held in Handwara: Police

Handwara, Aug 14: Security forces in Handwara on Thursday claimed to have arrested three terrorist associates and recovered a pistol, ammunition, and anti-national material during a joint operation in Wajihama, Qalamabad in north Kashmir’s Handwara.Acting on specific intelligence, police, army, and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area, which led to the arrest of three individuals linked to handlers based in Pakistan, a police spokesperson said.He identified the arrested persons as Mohd Iqbal Pandith, 23, son of Shareef Din Pandith, resident of Bunpora, Langate; Sajad Ahmad Shah, 26, son of Bashir Ahmad Shah, resident of Check-Puran, Langate; and Ishfaq Ahmad Malik, 22, son of Shabir Ahmad Malik, resident of Hajin, Kralgund.One pistol, one pistol magazine, two pistol rounds, 20 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, and 11 anti-national posters were recovered from their possession, the spokesperson said.He said a case under FIR No. 30/2025 has been registered at Police Station Qalamabad under Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 18, and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). An investigation is underway to trace and apprehend other members of the network.