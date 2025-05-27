Breaking

Three Students injured in Rajouri road accident

Atleast three students were injured after their school bus met with an accident at Manjkote area of Rajouri district on Tuesday.

Officials told GNS that a bus bearing registration number JK11G- 2315 of Gharib Nawaz Education High School Kalali while on way to drop students lost its control and skidded off the road, resulting injuries to three students.

All the students have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, police have cognizance of the incident.(GNS)

