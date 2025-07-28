“Three Pakistani terrorists eliminated”: LG Manoj Sinha on Op Mahadev

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha confirmed that three Pakistani terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

“It is true that three Pakistani terrorists have been eliminated. The police administration will give full information about this… I congratulate the army, police and all those involved in this operation, Sinha told reporters.

The anti-terror Operation Mahadev took place in the general area of Lidwas, Chinar Corps of Indian Army said.

“OP MAHADEV – Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress” the Chinar Corp said in a previous post on X.

The operation is still in progress.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vidhi Kumar Birdi said that the identification of the three terrorists killed in ‘Operation Mahadev’ near Dachigam National Park in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar is in process and will take some time.

“Operation is still continuing. As per the interior reports, three bodies have been observed and seem to be neutralised. It will take us some time for identification, and parties are still inside,” IGP Birdi told mediapersons.

Further information awaited. (ANI)