Three officers get CM’s award for meritorious service

•Shantmanu, Mahmood Ahmad Shah and martyr Raj Kumar Thapaamong awardees

Srinagar, Aug 14:The Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced the Chief Minister’s Award for Honesty, Integrity and Meritorious Public Service for the year 2025, honouring three officers for their exemplary contributions to public administration in the Union Territory.

As per government order,the awardees include:Shantmanu, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Higher Education Department, Late Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, JKAS, Ex-Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri and  Mahmood Ahmad Shah, JKAS, Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, who was martyred in Pakistani shelling while on duty in the border district of Rajouri, has been posthumously honoured for his dedication and service under challenging conditions.

The award carries a cash prize of ₹51,000 along with a citation, acknowledging the recipients’ outstanding contributions to governance and public welfare in Jammu and Kashmir.

The annual Chief Minister’s Award recognises individuals who exemplify integrity, dedication, and ethical standards in public service.

