Breaking

“Three more organizations disassociate themselves from Hurriyat” : Amit Shah 

"It is a prominent demonstration of the people's trust in the Constitution of India within the valley", Says Amit Shah

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Gandhinagar, Apr 06 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the golden jubilee celebrations of IFFCO's parent unit and first urea manufacturing plant, in Gandhinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the three more organizations, namely Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, disassociate themselves from the Hurriyat.

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, “Three more organizations, namely Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, disassociate themselves from the Hurriyat. It is a prominent demonstration of the people’s trust in the Constitution of India within the valley.”

“Modi Ji’s vision for a united and powerful Bharat stands even more bolstered today, as so far 11 such organizations have shunned separatism, proclaiming unwavering support for it.” He added.

You Might Also Like

World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.77m throw in first attempt

SMC monitors enhanced Civic Amenities for smooth observance of Youm-e- Ashura Procession in Srinagar’s Old City

“Congress, National Conference plan to end reservation in J-K,” says BJP’s Devendra Rana

Indian stocks decline for 4th straight day; US Fed meet in focus

If India wants, Agni missiles can now strike targets beyond 7,000 kms

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article China decries US tariffs, calls them “unilateral bullying practice”, says it will fight till the end
Next Article NC MLAs demand discussion over Waqf Act, claim Muslim rights being “taken away everyday”
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

NC MLAs demand discussion over Waqf Act, claim Muslim rights being “taken away everyday”
Breaking
China decries US tariffs, calls them “unilateral bullying practice”, says it will fight till the end
Breaking
Body of Missing Bandipora Woman Recovered from Madumati Stream 
Breaking
Nearly 400,000 Palestinians displaced following collapse of Gaza ceasefire, UN reports
Breaking