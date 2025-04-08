“Three more organizations disassociate themselves from Hurriyat” : Amit Shah 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the three more organizations, namely Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, disassociate themselves from the Hurriyat.

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, “Three more organizations, namely Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, disassociate themselves from the Hurriyat. It is a prominent demonstration of the people’s trust in the Constitution of India within the valley.”

“Modi Ji’s vision for a united and powerful Bharat stands even more bolstered today, as so far 11 such organizations have shunned separatism, proclaiming unwavering support for it.” He added.